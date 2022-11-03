^

Business

Study: Filipino women retire reaching only 79% of what men earn

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
November 3, 2022 | 5:04pm
Study: Filipino women retire reaching only 79% of what men earn
The stark disparity of wealth among genders highlights the inequalities faced by women in the workplace globally, as studies in the past show women in developed economies are paid less compared to men.
Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — A new study found that by the time Filipino men and women retire, their accumulated wealth is not as equal as it's supposed to be.

In a study penned by global advisory and brokerage firm Willis Towers Watson and the World Economic Forum, women in 39 countries on average only reach 74% of the wealth men accumulate by time they retire. Within countries in Asia and the Pacific, the figure exceeds the global average by two points at 76%.

The stark disparity of wealth among genders highlights the inequalities faced by women in the workplace globally, as studies in the past show women in developed economies are paid less compared to men. 

The Philippines figured in the list of economies where the WTW Wealth Equity Index outpaced the global average. The Philippines eked out 79%, counting itself among developed economies such as China (78%), Japan (82%), South Korea (90%), and Singapore (79%). 

“The results from our global analysis are startling. It shows that there is a gender wealth gap consistently across the 39 countries that we studied,” said Manjit Basi, senior director for Integrated & Global Solutions at WTW.

The study employed qualitative and quantitative methods to dissect gender wealth equity within 39 chosen countries. 

Likewise, the study revealed that within APAC countries, India’s gender wealth gap stood high at 64%. Pay gaps, especially in professional and technical roles still persisted alongside limited opportunities for women to climb up the corporate ladder.

WTW cited an age-old concern that women had to forego their careers, even at a young age, to prioritize childcare. Likewise, the firm reckoned that financial literacy and long-term financial decisions are often relegated to men. WTW's Basi noted that these “influence women’s participation in paid employment and therefore their ability to build wealth.”

Broken down, the study showed that the gender wealth gap increases within senior roles. Women in senior expert and leadership roles globally raked in 62% less of what their male counterparts haul by retirement. 

Within mid-level professional and technical roles, the gap stood at 69% but dissipated in frontline operational roles at 89%. 

“It’s imperative that activities around gender diversity, equity and inclusion broaden to look at economic wealth at the end of women’s working careers,” said Clare Muhiudeen, WTW’s Asia head. 

“Pay is a fundamental factor that underlies the gender wealth gap and while addressing the gender pay gap will partially close the wealth gap, it won’t eliminate it entirely,” she added.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

RETIREMENT

WEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Udenna mulls sale of Conti’s, Wendy’s

By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
Dennis Uy's Udenna Group is open to exploring all opportunities for his different businesses, including a sale.
Business
fbtw

3 new stations mulled on Rizal end of LRT-2

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The Light Rail Transit Authority is nearing the conclusion of its feasibility study on adding three new stations to the east of the Light Rail Transit Line 2 to scale up the passenger capacity of the railway.
Business
fbtw

Where’s the money?

By Rey Gamboa | 17 hours ago
The more riveting drama to watch with COP27 just days before it actually opens involves who will go and who will not.
Business
fbtw

UnionDigital Bank lends $70 million in just 4 months

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
The digital banking subsidiary of Union Bank of the Philippines grew its loan book to $70 million and attracted $50 million in deposits in its first four months of operations.
Business
fbtw
Emperador expands operations in Mexico

Emperador expands operations in Mexico

By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
Andrew Tan-led Emperador Inc., through Casa Pedro Domecq, is expanding its winery in Mexico.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tower sale, service revenues growth lift PLDT profits in Q3

Tower sale, service revenues growth lift PLDT profits in Q3

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 hour ago
Year-to-date, the company’s bottomline grew 45% on-year to P27.4 billion.
Business
fbtw
Gov't debt fattens to P13.5-T in September amid weak peso

Gov't debt fattens to P13.5-T in September amid weak peso

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 hours ago
The country’s total debt stock fattened in September as the effect of a weak peso reared its ugly behind.
Business
fbtw
In Niagara Falls, bitcoin mining brings a new roar to town

In Niagara Falls, bitcoin mining brings a new roar to town

4 hours ago
Bitcoin mining farms have multiplied in the United States since China halted this activity in 2021. The United States is now...
Business
fbtw
Binance boss hints at crypto future for Twitter

Binance boss hints at crypto future for Twitter

4 hours ago
Zhao admitted he had never met Musk but that he would like to, and said if he were offered a place on the board he would be...
Business
fbtw
DOLE lets employers, workers decide whether to mask up at work

DOLE lets employers, workers decide whether to mask up at work

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Employment is leaving it up to employers and their workers to decide whether they will continue...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with