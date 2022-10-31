^

Business

Peak dollar?

Philequity Corner - Wilson Sy - The Philippine Star
October 31, 2022 | 12:00am

The US dollar fell for the second straight week, taking a breather from the relentless rally that sent it to its highest level in 20 years, powered by the unprecedented pace of tightening by the Fed.  After the nearly 30 percent rise in the past one and a half years, investors are asking if the dollar has likely seen its peak.  Or is this another pause in the US dollar-wrecking ball swings before it resumes demolition?

‘Stepping down’ rate hikes

While the US dollar index (DXY) peaked last Sept. 28, its decline accelerated on Oct. 21 after Wall Street Journal’s Nick Timiraos’ put out a series of tweets saying the Fed will be “stepping down” the rate hikes after November’s 75 basis points raise.  Timiraos, the so-called Fed whisperer, is the Fed’s go-to guy for communicating their thoughts.  Below are his exact tweets:

“The Fed is barrelling towards a fourth straight 75-basis-point rate rise at the November FOMC meeting.  That meeting could serve as a critical staging ground for future plans, including whether and how to step down to 50 basis points in December.”

“Some officials are more eager to calibrate their rate setting to reduce the risk of overtightening.  But they won’t want to dramatically loosen financial conditions if and when they hike by 50 bps (instead of 75).  This meeting could allow officials to get aligned on next steps.”

Significant turning point

The tweets came in the morning of Oct. 21 before the market opened.  It looked like it was going to be a bad day for equities, with the S&P 500 futures down one percent going into a Friday.  But after the tweets came, the US dollar index reversed, generating dramatic moves that day for FX, rates, bonds, and stocks –and marking a significant turning point.

Source: Tradingview.com, Wealth Securities Research

US dollar retreats

The DXY reached a year-high of 114.78 and has fallen 3.4 percent as of Friday’s close.  Among major currencies, the British pound, Norwegian Krone, New Zealand dollar, and euro are the top performers, surging 12.2 percent, 6.6 percent, 5.4 percent, and 4.5 percent, respectively, from their year-lows.  On the other hand, the Japanese yen, Singaporean dollar, and Philippine peso strengthened the most in Asia, appreciating 2.9 percent, 2.7 percent, and 2.4 percent, respectively.

Source: Bloomberg, Wealth Securities Research

Peso weakness thwarted at 59

Following the US dollar’s decline the past week, the Philippine peso strengthened to 57.97  as of Friday’s close.  As discussed last week, the DOF and BSP have been vocal in stepping up their defense of the peso.  The peso’s weakness was thwarted after USD/PHP encountered resistance at 59.  Last week, USD/PHP broke below the upward trendline that started in June, which increased the likelihood of a retest of support at 56.45.  We expect the peso to stabilize further and consolidate from here.

Source: Tradingview.com, Wealth Securities Research

 

 

 

Philequity Management is the fund manager of the leading mutual funds in the Philippines. Visit www.philequity.net to learn more about Philequity’s managed funds or to view previous articles. For inquiries or to send feedback, please call (02) 8250-8700 or email [email protected].

FED
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Government eyes P215 billion from debt market in November

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The government plans to borrow P215 billion from the local debt market in November, even as it failed to secure its target amount this month amid rising interest rates due to persistently high inflation here and...
Business
fbtw

Of wisdom and humility

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
A friend and mentor, the late Dr. Ravi Zacharias, talked about wisdom and humility.
Business
fbtw

The least cost option

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
In its official website, the Energy Regulatory Commission describes itself as a world-class and independent electric power industry regulator that equitably promotes and protects the interests of consumers and other...
Business
fbtw
PAL taps climate scientist to lead decarbonization

PAL taps climate scientist to lead decarbonization

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has hired a scientist to outline the airline’s roadmap on decarbonization as it sets...
Business
fbtw

Aboitiz redeems bonds ahead of maturity

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Aboitiz Power Corp. has fully redeemed its 2018 fixed-rate retail bonds ahead of its maturity schedule.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Peak dollar?

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
The US dollar fell for the second straight week, taking a breather from the relentless rally that sent it to its highest level in 20 years, powered by the unprecedented pace of tightening by the Fed. 
Business
fbtw

Philippines willing to work on FTA negotiations with EU

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The Philippines has expressed  interest and willingness to work toward the resumption of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement with the European Union, according to the Department of Trade and Industry.
Business
fbtw

Hard times ahead?

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
If you listen to Junior and some of his economic advisers, the economy is doing well and they are optimistic about its future. It is almost as if we are not part of the world economy that is falling apart.
Business
fbtw
Aboitiz willing to offer capacity to Meralco

Aboitiz willing to offer capacity to Meralco

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Aboitiz Power Corp., the power arm of the Aboitiz Group, has available capacity that it can offer to Manila Electric Co. in...
Business
fbtw

Meralco to procure additional power supply for summer 2023

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Power utility giant Manila Electric Co. is targeting to procure 180 megawatts of baseload supply and 300 MW of peaking requirements to beef up its electricity supply during next year’s dry months.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with