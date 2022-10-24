Don’t ban.Compete!

I wonder why we as a people seem so insecure about our capabilities that we try to isolate ourselves from competition with the rest of the world. We called it Filipino First when I was growing up. It is still here after 70 years, as if to indicate we still have no confidence in our ability to compete.

When I was taking advanced courses in economics, I recall class discussions about how protectionist policies kept us from developing a manufacturing industry able to export its products. The ruling elite that went into some light industries, mostly assembly of appliances, etc., made sure they were protected from foreign competition.

The protection was justified supposedly because we had “baby” industries that must be given time to grow. The problem is, 30 or more years after, the “baby” industries remained babies.

Even as war-torn South Korea overtook us, the retarded Philippine manufacturing industries didn’t grow and were as inefficient as ever. Pinoys were paying more for local manufactured products for less quality. Mediocrity won’t kill us, so we thought.

But mediocrity does kill. It kills the competitive spirit that drives tiger economies around us. We failed to realize that unless we become part of the world economy and are able to export some of our products, our economy will remain stunted. We export our people instead.

These thoughts came to mind after reading about the rant of Senator Jinggoy Estrada who wanted to ban Korean telenovelas and other foreign entertainment shows because we can’t compete. Not surprising Jinggoy misses the point.

Jinggoy argued that the airing of K-Dramas in the country has led to a further surge in the popularity of Korean actors among Filipinos, robbing Filipino actors of jobs and income.

“…dapat ang mga artista nating Pilipino na talagang may angking galing sa pag-arte ay yun naman talaga dapat ang ipalabas natin sa sarili nating bansa,” Estrada said at a Senate hearing.

But don’t blame Jinggoy. He isn’t the only one. When the 1987 Constitution was being framed, some members of the Commission included bans on foreign ownership of advertising agencies and media. Those stupid provisions of the 1987 Constitution ought to be purged.

Why are we so insecure about our culture and our ability to compete that we need total protection from foreign competitors? The problem even in 1987 was that mass media was so international, a ban looked silly. What it did was benefit a few privileged folks.

For one thing, the ban on foreign entertainment companies favored locals who no longer found a need to improve their productions. We ended with recycled storylines in badly produced soap operas.

The emphasis was on creating stars and not advancing the art and science of producing movies and television shows. Domestic competition was mediocre and producers disrespected the audience by claiming they are happy and contented with trash.

Then Marimar, a Latin American telenovela, captured the attention of the local audience. First reaction was to lip-synch such productions in Tagalog. Then, it dawned on some folks at ABS-CBN that we can do better.

Gabby Lopez loved the idea of competing internationally. Gabby realized that the domestic market was not big enough even if we include the foreign markets that were essentially OFW audiences.

If we are to truly compete internationally, we must invest serious money on training talent (scriptwriting, production, performing, technical, etc.). And we must invest in state of art production facilities. Producers want overnight profits.

Long term investment in expensive facilities and manpower to produce entertainment products was unheard of. Mother Lily would not do it. Neither would Boss Vic del Rosario. GMA-7 may invest some to keep up with ABS-CBN, but its owners are too in love with their substantial annual dividends to invest big.

But Gabby had always been a far-sighted risk-taker. So, he decided to invest in the ABS-CBN Soundstage in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan. The production hub includes back lots, production and post-production facilities and offices. The idea was to have a Pinoy version of Universal Studios.

The idea is to build a Hollywood-caliber production hub as ABS-CBN marked its 65th founding anniversary in December 2018 for use by ABS-CBN Films and ABS-CBN Entertainment. The park is planned to have 10 soundstages which consists of 20 stages each.

The cost of the project is estimated to be P6 billion to P7.5 billion. Too bad the economy can no longer maximize the benefit from it after Duterte whimsically denied ABS-CBN a franchise.

Sayang, because ABS-CBN already started training the production and support teams for both TV and feature films in a three-year training program both in Hollywood and the Philippines to ensure that production processes mirror the best practices in the world.

Much earlier, Gabby created the ABS-CBN University as a training facility for its creative and production staff. It is composed of six academies: the Moving Images Academy, Leadership Academy, Digital Academy, Journalism Academy, Service and Business Excellence Academy and Liberal Studies Academy.

There were some 21 courses delivered starting in 2014 across the six academies. Scriptwriters on the entertainment side attended classes on classic literature, including Greek and Shakespearian drama. In journalism, we introduced our reporters to the world of digital reporting.

ABS-CBN’s investment in training people and in state-of-the-art production equipment are needed if we are to be internationally competitive. After ABS-CBN was denied a local franchise, things are still moving, but more slowly. The dream to be an international content creator is still alive.

Indeed, it was just announced that ABS-CBN is opening a Los Angeles office that will look for cooperative ventures in all areas of the performing arts for international audiences. “The goal of opening the LA office is to develop, collect, and curate material to produce from Hollywood for the US and the world,” the news release said.

So, Sen. Jinggoy, banning the Koreans is not the answer. Politicians already made a big mistake trying to kill the only Pinoy entertainment company ready and willing to invest big money to make Pinoy talent international.

Let us not ban Korean telenovelas. It is more fun to compete. Just keep the government out of the way.

Boo Chanco’s email address is [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @boochanco