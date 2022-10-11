PSE lifts Macay trading suspension

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) has lifted the trading suspension it imposed last month on Macay Holdings Inc., the holding company chaired by Alfredo Yao, after the listed firm failed to provide a comprehensive disclosure on its acquisition of RC Global Beverages Inc. (RCGBI).

In compliance with the substantial acquisition rule, the PSE said Macay has submitted to the exchange its disclosure containing the required additional information on its transaction with RCGBI.

The suspension on the trading of Macay shares was lifted yesterday at 10:30 am.

The PSE implemented a trading suspension on the company’s shares effective at 11:45 am on Sept. 7.

Macay is set to acquire 100 percent of the voting and controlling interest in RCGBI for $21.4 million.

Organized under the laws of the British Virgin Islands, RCGBI holds the global licensing rights to RC Cola and associated brands in over 100 countries, excluding US, Mexico and Canada.

It also develops flavors and provides concentrates for customers in different countries.

Macay said its acquisition of RCGBI provides the company a global platform and foreign currency revenues in addition to the current peso revenues from its local operations.

It likewise provides geographic and political/country risk diversification to the firm, Macay said.

The acquisition is also immediately financially accretive to Macay and will strengthen the food and beverage investments portfolio of Macay,” it said.