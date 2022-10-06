^

Jobless rate worsens in August, adding pressure on inflation-hit workers

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
October 6, 2022 | 10:25am
covid
Motorists drive through various intersections in Cubao, Quezon City on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. The Metro Manila Development Authority is set to upgrade the traffic control system in Metro Manila that operates based on an intersection's volume of vehicles.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The proportion of jobless Filipinos rose in August, all while boiling inflation continues to smash the incomes of both households and businesses.

A survey of 10,810 families nationwide showed there were 2.68 million Filipinos who were either unemployed or out of business in August, a tad higher than the 2.6 million jobless people record in July, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Thursday.

The latest reading translates to a jobless rate of 5.3% in August, up from 5.2% rate in the preceding month.

That the unemployment rate inched up while the country grapples with red-hot inflation increases the urgency for the nascent Marcos administration to tame stubbornly high consumer prices. Government data showed inflation, as measured in the consumer price index, accelerated 6.3% year-on-year in August.

Already, the rising cost of living has prompted more Filipinos to look for additional jobs to augment their income. The PSA reported that there were 7.03 million people who were underemployed in August, higher than 6.54 million recorded in July.

This is equivalent to an underemployment rate of 14.7% in August, up from 13.8% in the previous month.

