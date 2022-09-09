SPNEC stock rights offer fully subscribed

MANILA, Philippines — Investors gobbled up the P2.8-billion stock rights offering of Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija Corp. (SPNEC), resulting in a fully subscribed transaction.

SPNEC disclosed to the Philippine Stock Exchange that its SRO was fully subscribed by its public shareholders in the first and second rounds.

The SRO consisted of 1.88 billion shares priced at P1.50 per share, for total proceeds of P2.8 billion, which would boost the company’s war chest for its various projects.

The shares were offered to eligible shareholders from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.

SPNEC parent firm, Solar Philippines Power Project Holdings Inc. committed to subscribe to shares that were not taken up but this was not needed as there were no shares left to be subscribed.

The completion of this SRO means that SPNEC will have P2.8 billion of proceeds to help complete the total P10 billion that the company plans to invest to develop its 10 GW of solar projects, the company noted at a media briefing on August 26.

“The SRO’s P2.8 billion proceeds will help complete SNPEC’s P10 billion that we plan to invest to complete the development of 10 GW of projects,” said Solar Philippines founder Leandro Leviste.

The completion of SPNEC’s SRO would also bring forward the asset-for-share swap of Solar Philippines, by increasing its public float ahead of the issuance of new shares to Solar Philippines in exchange for its portfolio of projects.

These projects include over 400 MW operating or under construction; the 3.5 GW solar, 4.5 GWh battery Terra Solar project; the 1.8 GW solar, 1.8 GWh battery Batangas Baseload project; and 1.8 GW of projects contracted under the Department of Energy’s Green Energy Auction. With its Nueva Ecija solar project, these would potentially bring SPNEC’s contracted capacity to 8 GW scheduled to commence operations mostly between 2025 to 2026, which it estimates would be two-thirds of the total contracted renewable energy capacity of the Philippines.