^

Business

PhilFIDA to provide planting materials to abaca farmers

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
September 7, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority (PhilFIDA) has committed to deliver 100,000 abaca seed-derived planting materials to address the global shortage of abaca fibers.

In a statement, PhilFIDA said it can provide 100,000 abaca seed-derived planting materials which are good for 62.5 hectares or 1,600 planting materials per hectare.

“PhilFIDA can go as high as 100 hectares per province for a year’s operation of the subject nursery, which is to be established very near the proposed abaca plantation area,” it said.

The commitment comes after Bukidnon 2nd District Rep. Jonathan Keith Flores wrote to PhilFIDA executive director Kennedy Costales requesting for a provision of at least 10,000 abaca seedlings to be distributed among the abaca farmers in his district.

“Having the biggest agricultural area with high soil fertility and climate highly suited to agriculture, it is best to grow abaca in Bukidnon,” Flores said.

PhilFIDA said there is a 150,000-metric ton (MT) demand deficit or shortage of abaca fibers, or equivalent to about 70,000 to 80,000 hectares, as the world shifts from petroleum-based products like plastic and synthetics to biodegradable raw materials like abaca.

“Please note, abaca is the strongest,  longest and the most porous natural fiber in the world and the Philippines produces an average of 85 percent of the world’s requirements,” it said.

According to the Federation of Free Farmers (FFF), the Philippines earns about $100 million yearly from the manufacture and export of abaca-based products.

The agency noted that there is no substitute to abaca given its morphological, chemical, and physical properties.

“Abaca is a direct substitute to wood pulp as the latter is not sustainable. In the future, abaca will be the main raw material to all kinds of paper applications,” PhilFIDA said.

FFF earlier  urged the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to stop issuing new polymer P1,000 bills, which has driven abaca farmers to lose market and income.

The  BSP’s decision to discontinue the use of abaca in making the new P1,000 bills has reduced the market and incomes of some 200,000 abaca farming families in 56 provinces.

Amid mounting complaints over the new bill, Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III filed a resolution to investigate the reasons and alleged lack of transparency behind the BSP’s shift to polymers.

ABACA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Too much': Ex-SRA chief says Marcos suggested importing 600k metric tons of sugar

'Too much': Ex-SRA chief says Marcos suggested importing 600k metric tons of sugar

By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
"The instruction was to submit an import plan, and in the language of the SRA, an import plan is an import program in the...
Business
fbtw
Peso sinks to P57 vs dollar, a new record-low

Peso sinks to P57 vs dollar, a new record-low

By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
The local unit closed at P57 against the greenback, as the peso finally tipped over since its previous close of P56.99.
Business
fbtw
BSP survey: Philippine banks bullish on economic growth

BSP survey: Philippine banks bullish on economic growth

By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
BSP polled 173 banks composed of universal, commercial, rural, cooperative, and thrift banks.
Business
fbtw
Marcos says visit to Indonesia was 'more productive than expected'

Marcos says visit to Indonesia was 'more productive than expected'

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. described his first ever state visit as "more productive" than expected, citing...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Inflation eases slightly in August

Inflation eases slightly in August

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Inflation dipped slightly in August after being on an uptrend for five months, as transport and food prices recorded slower...
Business
fbtw
Treasury rejects T-bonds as rates soar

Treasury rejects T-bonds as rates soar

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government failed to borrow P35 billion in Treasury bonds after rates spiked for long-term government securities.
Business
fbtw
Peso hits 57: $1 &nbsp;

Peso hits 57: $1  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The peso continues to weaken against the dollar, hitting a new record  low for the third straight trading day, this time...
Business
fbtw
Slowing inflation growth lifts stocks

Slowing inflation growth lifts stocks

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The stock market recovered after the week’s poor start as investors cheered the slowing pace of inflation’s ...
Business
fbtw

Are we ready?

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
Wars, droughts, floods… Are we ready? 
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with