^

Business

End of TV5 deal highlights great uncertainty for ABS-CBN — analysts

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
September 2, 2022 | 2:20pm
End of TV5 deal highlights great uncertainty for ABS-CBN â€” analysts
The Duterte administration shut down the Lopez-owned media giant amid the pandemic by denying them a broadcasting franchise, which left an estimated 11,000 media workers jobless.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — After ABS-CBN Corp. and TV5 agreed to terminate their investment deal, analysts are wary of the economic fate of the Lopez family's media company under the new Marcos regime.

Robin Garcia, chief executive officer of Manila-based WR Group, said that part of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr’s “legitimacy” comes from an implied campaign promise of policy continuity.

“I think there is no strong reason for President Marcos to allow the ABS-CBN deal to push through. A huge part of PBBM’s legitimacy comes from the promise of continuity of Duterte’s policies,” he said in an emailed commentary.

“It is also difficult for him to go against the deal because it might resurface a pivotal political memory from his father’s time where ABS-CBN was also shut down,” he added.

Lawmakers allied with the previous Duterte administration shut down the Lopez-owned media giant amid the pandemic by denying them a fresh broadcasting franchise, which left an estimated 11,000 media workers jobless.

Years after, ABS-CBN embarked on a long and difficult process to recover from the painful franchise denial which includes finding another platform where it can monetize its news and entertainment content. TV5, a property of Manuel V. Pangilinan’s media conglomerate MediaQuest Holdings, emerged as that platform that the Lopez-led network could use.

The now-terminated investment deal would have seen ABS-CBN acquiring 34.99% equity in TV5 and a convertible note agreement issued by the latter broadcasting company. TV5 would have utilized proceeds from the deal, totaling P4 billion alongside P1.84 billion convertible note in tow, to fund its capital and operating expenditures.

TV5 and ABS-CBN scrapped the investment deal amid opposition from the same House lawmakers who lobbied to deny ABS-CBN’s franchise in 2020.

Following the setback, the Lopez-owned broadcast giant told Philstar.com on Thursday that they will continue to “build and expand our digital and international businesses”, which include continuing work with their partners to distribute content.

Sam Ramos-Jones, director of operations for Philippine Strategic Associates, sees the deal’s end as “part of a larger problem of too much politics in business.” Prior to the shutdown, ABS-CBN was on the receiving end of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s attacks.

“Restrictions on foreign ownership and the congressional franchise system for media as well as other sectors create opportunity for political meddling that goes beyond proper regulation,” Ramos-Jones said in an email.

Uncertainty remains for the broadcaster, whose loss has been widely felt when natural disasters hit the Philippine countryside. The broadcast giant had various news bureaus across the country but was shuttered when their franchise was denied.

“ABS-CBN may opt to open a conversation with newly elected legislators or they may pursue a legal route. Otherwise it can be patient and wait for an opportunity but it is not in the near future,” WR Group’s Garcia said.

ABS-CBN CORP.

TV5
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Importing salt

By Boo Chanco | 15 hours ago
I was surprised to learn two weeks ago that we are importing 93 percent of our salt requirements of 550,000 metric tons from China and Australia.
Business
fbtw

The Gokong-Way

By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
It wasn’t a thing that happened overnight.
Business
fbtw

AUB ventures into buy now, pay later space

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
Rebisco-led Asia United Bank is riding on the growing momentum for buy now, pay later in the country through a partnership with Atome and Singapore-based fintech MatchMove to launch Atome Card in the Philippin...
Business
fbtw

Peso weakness, high fuel prices may raise Meralco generation cost

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
Peso depreciation and high international fuel prices could raise Manila Electric Co. generation charge for September, offsetting lower charges at the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market.
Business
fbtw
Peso sheds 27.5 centavos to 56.42:$1

Peso sheds 27.5 centavos to 56.42:$1

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
The peso depreciated by 27.5 centavos to close at 56.42 to $1 yesterday from Wednesday’s 56.145 to $1, according to...
Business
fbtw
Latest
ABS-CBN and TV5 kill deal after political push-back

ABS-CBN and TV5 kill deal after political push-back

6 hours ago
With this deal dead, ABS is running out of options.
Business
fbtw
Fruitas to launch new &ldquo;cloud kitchen&rdquo; venture, Nube Kuxina

Fruitas to launch new “cloud kitchen” venture, Nube Kuxina

6 hours ago
Will FRUIT offer its cloud kitchen capabilities, as a service, to other large and small brands that lack the capacity to operate...
Business
fbtw
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

6 hours ago
It seems like Mr. Uy’s eyes may have indeed been too big, as he now calls about looking for someone to help him finish...
Business
fbtw
Stocks flat amid lingering rate hike jitters

Stocks flat amid lingering rate hike jitters

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
Local stocks eked out gains yesterday to snap a two-day downturn even as other Asian bourses stagger into September ...
Business
fbtw
Manufacturing activity improves in August

Manufacturing activity improves in August

By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
The country’s manufacturing sector showed improvement in August as it grew at a faster pace, but high prices, supply...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with