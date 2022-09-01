^

Business

Infrastructure, social programs get bulk of unprogrammed 2023 funds

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
September 1, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Infrastructure, particularly transport projects, and social programs will get the chunk of the unprogrammed appropriations under the proposed 2023 budget as the government maintained no irregularities in allocating such funds.

During a press briefing in Malacañang yesterday, Budget chief Amenah Pangandanman defended the unprogrammed funds worth P588.1 billion under the record P5.268-trillion national budget for next year.

This, as lawmakers questioned the Department of Budget and Management on the unprogrammed appropriations as budget deliberations began at the House of Representatives.

“These (unprogrammed) funds are itemized for transparency for everyone,” Pangandaman said.

Unprogrammed funds, which are a form of standby appropriations, can be triggered when excess revenues are not generated and an item of appropriations is found to be deficient or even non-existent.

Based on the breakdown provided by DBM, 64.6 percent or P380 billion will go to foreign-assisted projects. Of this, P378.2 billion will be for the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the remaining P2.2 billion for the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The DBM explained that all loan proceeds under the DOTr were transferred to the unprogrammed appropriation due to the agency’s history of low absorptive capacity insofar as loan proceeds are concerned.

Another huge chunk or P149.6 billion, which is roughly 25 percent of unprogrammed funds, has been allocated for infrastructure projects and social programs, including the procurement of additional COVID vaccines.

Some P20.6 billion is earmarked for budgetary support to government-owned and controlled corporations while P18.9 billion is for public health emergency benefits and allowances for health and non-health care workers.

Another P10 billion is allocated for the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas equity infusion.

The rest are for the Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program (P5 billion), payment of arrears of Land Transportation Service (P2 billion), Risk Management Program (P1 billion), refund of the service development fee for the right to develop the Nampeidai property in Tokyo (P210.5 million), and local government unit shares (P14 million).

Pangandaman maintained that some previous projects that were funded by unprogrammed appropriations were the Libreng Sakay program, financial assistance for vulnerable groups due to price hikes, and the construction of clinics and other health services during the pandemic.

“This is for emergency purposes or for the identified projects that once we get extra revenues from the Department of Finance and our revenue generating agencies (Bureau of Customs and Bureau of Internal Revenue), it can trigger the release of such projects,” she said.

The DBM argued that unprogrammed funds are available resource cover that will trigger additional amounts for the national government, especially during calamities or unexpected situations.

Data showed that unprogrammed funds average between two to eight percent of the national budget from 2010 to 2022.

INFRASTRUCTURE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dennis Uy plans to sell stake in Dito Telecommunity

Dennis Uy plans to sell stake in Dito Telecommunity

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Dennis Uy’s Dito CME Holdings Corp. will explore every possible options, including reducing its stake in Dito Telecommunity...
Business
fbtw
Privacy body completes initial probe into text scams

Privacy body completes initial probe into text scams

By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
The NPC disclosed in a statement on Wednesday that they will rope in the National Telecommunications Commission and telecommunications...
Business
fbtw
BSP forecasts 5.9-6.7% inflation in August

BSP forecasts 5.9-6.7% inflation in August

By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
There’s a chance that inflation further quickened in August on the back of increasing prices of key food items, the...
Business
fbtw
'Importing 150,000 metric tons of sugar not enough to bring down prices'

'Importing 150,000 metric tons of sugar not enough to bring down prices'

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
A sugar milling owner said the proposed 150,000 metric tons of imported sugar won't be enough to cut prices of the sweet...
Business
fbtw

Invest in UP, PGH

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The best use of taxpayers’ money, the best investment that delivers the best outcomes has to be the University of the Philippines and the Philippine General Hospital. Yet, the budgets of these institutions...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Credit growth steadies at 12% amid rate hikes

Credit growth steadies at 12% amid rate hikes

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Big banks sustained a double-digit credit growth amid the aggressive rate hikes by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to anchor...
Business
fbtw
BSP: Inflation in August likely at 5.9 to 6.7%

BSP: Inflation in August likely at 5.9 to 6.7%

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Inflation for August likely settled within the range of 5.9 to 6.7 percent after accelerating to 6.4 percent in July from...
Business
fbtw
Stocks fall anew, tracking decline on Wall Street

Stocks fall anew, tracking decline on Wall Street

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The stock market plunged for a second straight session, with the benchmark index falling below the 6,600 level, as it continued...
Business
fbtw
PHRI&rsquo;s solar project gets P2.65 billion loan from RCBC

PHRI’s solar project gets P2.65 billion loan from RCBC

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
A subsidiary of Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen)’s wholly owned renewable energy unit has secured a P2.65-billion loan...
Business
fbtw
Factory prices sustain upward trend in July

Factory prices sustain upward trend in July

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Factory gate prices sustained their upward trend in July, with almost all industry groups registering annual increases, the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with