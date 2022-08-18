^

Business

BSP tempers inflation attack; hikes rates by 50 basis points

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
August 18, 2022 | 3:14pm
BSP tempers inflation attack; hikes rates by 50 basis points
Today’s announcement came as no surprise as BSP Governor Felipe Medalla said in a forum yesterday that the interest rate hike would only range from 25 or 50 bps. 
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 3:20 p.m.) — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas hiked its key policy rate again on Thursday in a bid to arrest red-hot inflation dampening the economy’s recovery efforts. 

The Monetary Board raised the benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 3.75% after its rate-setting meeting.

Today’s announcement came as no surprise as BSP Governor Felipe Medalla said in a forum yesterday that the interest rate hike would only range from 25 or 50 bps. 

"Upside risks also continue to dominate the inflation outlook up to 2023 due to the potential impact of higher global non-oil prices, the continued shortage in domestic fish supply, the sharp increase in the price of sugar, as well as pending petitions for transport fare increases," the BSP said in a statement.

"Meanwhile, the impact of a weaker-than-expected global economic recovery as well as the resurgence of local COVID-19 infections continue to be the main downside risks to the outlook," it added.

"For these reasons, the Monetary Board deemed further monetary action to be necessary to anchor inflation expectations and avoid a further breach in the inflation target over the policy horizon. The favorable growth outcome in the first half of the year also gives the BSP the flexibility to act against inflation pressures while allowing domestic demand to sustain its recovery momentum amid prevailing headwinds," the central bank continued.

Interest rates saw their largest tweak this year after an emergency policy meeting last month, when the BSP unleased a 75 bps hike. Rate hikes seep into the domestic economy six months or so after the central bank sets it, as was the case when credit growth broke an eight-month losing streak in August 2021. 

Banks and financial institutions use this benchmark rate for setting interest rates on loans. 

For Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist for ING Bank in Manila, recent macroeconomic data justified today’s action.

“BSP to remain hawkish with a 50bp rate increase. Inflation is above target and growth is decent,” he said in a Viber message. 

Inflation in July expanded to 6.4% year-on-year, while second-quarter growth disappointed as it grew 7.4% on an annual basis amid expensive fuel prices and a strong dollar trend. 

“BSP also likely to retain hawkish tilt for the rest of year,” Mapa added. 

Jun Neri, lead economist at Bank of the Philippine Islands, explained in a series of tweets why the BSP needed to hike the reverse repurchase rate 50 bps. 

“PHP is the weakest in ASEAN-5 again this week & could reverse its recent course if BSP hike is < 50bps,” he tweeted on Aug. 12. 

Likewise, Neri said that the BSP might be compelled to deviate from its pronouncements and hike off-cycle if the US Federal Reserve hikes aggressively. 

As it is, the central bank departed from its accommodative monetary policy stance in May to support a Philippine economy kicking off recovery from the pandemic. The BSP aggressively cut interest rates back in 2020 in a bid to encourage credit growth in a consumption-starved economy.

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINE INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Zobel resigns as ALI chairman, Executive Committee member

Zobel resigns as ALI chairman, Executive Committee member

By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
Fernando Zobel de Ayala, president and CEO of Ayala Corp., has resigned as chairman and member of the executive committee...
Business
fbtw
Dennis Uy's DITO empire widens losses in first half

Dennis Uy's DITO empire widens losses in first half

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The losses were so extensive that it overshadowed a five-digit explosion of its P3.03 billion revenue haul courtesy of its...
Business
fbtw

A golden opportunity

By Joey Concepcion | 16 hours ago
I read with interest a report early this week about something called the Demographic Dividend. Last week, the Philippine Statistics Authority released data showing that the percentage of Filipinos aged 15 and below...
Business
fbtw

Malampaya late-life and decommissioning concerns

By Rey Gamboa | 16 hours ago
Malampaya is a significant national wealth. Various reports have indicated that there are remaining hydrocarbons in the existing reservoir and near field areas, such as Malampaya East and Camago.
Business
fbtw

Sweet nothing

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
A lot of people gave President Junior the benefit of the doubt after he appointed a lot of credible technocrats in his Cabinet.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Fed says more US rate hikes coming, pace will slow 'at some point'

Fed says more US rate hikes coming, pace will slow 'at some point'

8 hours ago
The aggressive moves took on more urgency after US annual inflation spiked to 9.1% in June.
Business
fbtw
BSP hints at further tightening vs inflation

BSP hints at further tightening vs inflation

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is not ruling out further tightening after the widely expected interest rate hike today to...
Business
fbtw
NEDA: Allow sugar imports if local supply not enough

NEDA: Allow sugar imports if local supply not enough

By Louella Desiderio | 16 hours ago
The National Economic and Development Authority said sugar importation should be allowed if local production is unable to...
Business
fbtw
Meralco seeks challengers to Solar Philippine&rsquo;s supply offer

Meralco seeks challengers to Solar Philippine’s supply offer

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Manila Electric Co. is looking for challengers for the unsolicited proposal of Solar Philippines covering 200-megawatt of...
Business
fbtw
Stocks succumb to profit taking

Stocks succumb to profit taking

By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
Share prices fell yesterday, ending seven straight sessions in the green, as investors remained cautious and took profits...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with