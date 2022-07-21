^

Business

NLEX plans P105 million SFEX upgrade

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
July 21, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — North Luzon Expressway Corp. (NLEX) plans to spend P105 million for the delivery of road upgrade and safety enhancements to the Subic Freeport Expressway (SFEX).

NLEX yesterday announced that it has started road improvements to the SFEX as part of efforts to make the expressway safe for motorists, especially on bad weather days.

The road upgrade include improving road pavements and putting up ditch and slope protection, according to NLEX president and CEO J. Luigi Bautista.

Likewise, Bautista said NLEX would install guard rails and put on hazard paint in portions of SFEX. He expects the civil works to raise the safety features of the expressway by fortifying the slopes and renovating the drainage.

“We aim to make our roads safe for all weather conditions. With this enhancement, we expect to further protect motorists from roadside hazards by strengthening slopes and improving drainage systems and other safety features at the SFEX,” Bautista said.

Bautista said NLEX would enhance the SFEX pavement – covering 4,374 linear meters from the Jadjad Bridge to the Argonaut Bridge – to speed up the drainage of water from the roadway.

Further, NLEX will place wire mesh and apply concrete on a 1,830 square meter stretch of SFEX to reinforce the slopes and prevent erosion.

The toll road developer will also paint concrete barriers and other structures with warning signs to alert motorists of potential risks ahead of the way.

In 2021 NLEX completed the P1.6-billion expansion of SFEX seen to accelerate economic activities at the Subic Bay Freeport Zone and surrounding communities. The expansion covered the construction of 16.4 kilometers of new lanes, two new bridges, as well as a new tunnel.

Similarly, NLEX installed international standard LED lights and raised the elevation of the junction of Maritan Highway, Rizal Highway and Tipo Road. The firm also improved the drainage systems to ensure the safety of motorists during rainy days.

NLEX vowed to sustain its road upgrade to SFEX to facilitate the transport of goods and services between the economic zones situated in Clark and Subic.

NLEX is a subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., the toll road development unit of Manny Pangilinan-led conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp.

NLEX

SFEX
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PSE sanctions ABS-CBN

PSE sanctions ABS-CBN

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange has sanctioned ABS-CBN Corp. for multiple violations of the rules and regulations of discl...
Business
fbtw

Asserting our sovereignty, energy is at stake

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Around this time six years ago, on July 12, 2016, the Arbitral Tribunal at the Hague handed down its landmark ruling affirming the rules-based international order governing the South China Sea and upholding the country’s...
Business
fbtw

Blessing in disguise

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The failure of the Duterte administration to cash in on the promised Chinese ODA funding for three rail projects is a blessing in disguise.
Business
fbtw
Stubbornly high Philippine inflation dilutes benefits of a weak peso

Stubbornly high Philippine inflation dilutes benefits of a weak peso

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The crashing currency is doing more harm than good in the economy by fueling inflation.
Business
fbtw
Debt payments send Philippine dollar position to a deficit in June

Debt payments send Philippine dollar position to a deficit in June

By Ramon Royandoyan | 13 hours ago
The Philippines posted another dollar deficit in June, albeit narrower than the previous month's gap, as the national government...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Stocks snap 2-day rally

Stocks snap 2-day rally

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Local stocks moved sideways yesterday, cutting short a two-day rally, as investor concerns on the economy dominated sent...
Business
fbtw

‘Unmet economic goals may lead to more taxes’

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Even with its current cold stance toward new tax burdens on Filipino consumers, the government is still expected to pursue taxes that will hit more people if its macroeconomic assumptions are not met.
Business
fbtw

Budget release utilization rate improves in H1

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government has increased the release of notices of cash allocation and improved its utilization rate in the first semester following the record P5.02-trillion budget for this year.
Business
fbtw

MORE Power’s anti-pilferage drive a success

1 hour ago
MORE Power has successfully neutralized the massive power pilferage in Iloilo City in two years since it launched “Oplan Valeria”– an all-out war against illegal connections, in July 2020.
Business
fbtw

BBM’s 1st SONA: What we want to hear

By Rey Gamboa | 1 hour ago
With President Marcos expressing food security as his priority almost from the first day he assumed office, we can expect this to take up a large part of his speech during his first State of the Nation Address this...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with