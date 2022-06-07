^

Business

ACEN to transition diesel assets, direct stake in SC 55

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
June 7, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The ACEN group is exploring other options to transition its diesel assets and its direct ownership interest in Service Contract (SC) 55 prospect.

This as ACE Enexor Inc. (ENEX) cancelled its stock rights offering (SRO), follow-on offering (FOO), shelf registration and property-for-share swap with ACEN Corp. last week due to unfavorable market conditions.

“ACEN will continue to explore other means to transition the diesel assets and its direct ownership interest in Palawan 55, as ACEN remains committed to attain 100 percent renewable energy generation by 2025,” the group said in a disclosure yesterday.

“Meanwhile, ENEX will continue to explore relevant opportunities in energy transition space, including the opportunities under Service Contract 55 as management continues to look for the right partner for this endeavor,” it said.

Last Friday, the respective boards of directors of ACEN and ENEX approved to cancel the property-for-share swap between the two companies.

Under the property-for-share swap, ACEN was assigning its 100 percent equity in five project companies – valued at P3.39 billion – in exchange for 339.076 million primary shares to be issued by ACEX at P10 per share.

These companies are Palawan 55 Exploration and Production Corp., Bulacan Power Generation Corp., One Subic Power Generation Corp., CIP II Power Corp., and Ingrid3 Power Corp.

Palawan55 is the operator and holder of Service Contract (SC) 55, which covers a 900,000-hectare service area offshore west Palawan.

CIP II and BPGC, respectively, own and operate a 21-megawatt (MW) diesel plant in Bacnotan, La Union and a 52-MW diesel plant in Norzagaray, Bulacan, while OSPGC leases the 116 MW diesel plant in Subic Bay Freeport.

Meanwhile, Ingrid3 plans  to invest P25 billion to put up a 1,200-MW gas turbine power facility in Batangas City aimed to serve the power grid’s mid-merit and peaking requirements.

The share swap would have required a FOO and SRO following relevant market rules, which will be challenging to execute under current economic conditions.

“During the past few months, the management teams of ACEN and ENEX have exerted diligent and good faith efforts in planning and mapping out the implementation of the various steps needed to comply with the foregoing requirements. However, this has proven to be very challenging given the economic uncertainties due to the continuing pandemic and exacerbated by the Ukraine-Russia conflict,” the ACEN group said.

In October last year, ACEX announced it would conduct an SRO of up to 105 million of the company’s shares at P10 apiece.

It also secured approval from its executive committee in March this year to conduct a FOO of up to 74 million shares to be priced at P10 to P11.84 apiece.

