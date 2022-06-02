Enrique Razon to acquire Malampaya project from Dennis Uy

MANILA, Philippines — Tycoon Enrique Razon, Jr. is set to acquire a controlling stake in Dennis Uy's Malampaya gas-to-power project, as the Davao-based businessman reportedly shops for worthy bids for some of his major assets.

In a statement on Thursday, Razon's infrastructure business, Prime Infra Holdings, Inc., confirmed that the deal will push through.

The gas project, operational since 2001 and accounts for 40% of Luzon’s annual energy requirements, is seen for decommissioning between 2027 and 2029 after a projected decline in energy output starting 2024 — the year the service contract with companies would expire. That said, Prime Infra believes its entry is "critical" to "be able to continue operating the project while applying for an extension so it can invest in its expansion."

"Natural gas is a critical transition fuel and the modern, state-of-the-art infrastructure built to harness this valuable transition fuel attracted us to pursue this deal – all aspects of the project ticks off our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) check list that will allow us to contribute more to the country’s transition from expensive and volatile coal and imported fuel prices to affordable cleaner and domestic energy resources like natural gas,” Razon said.

The statement confirmed a Reuters report published weeks ago. Back then, Udenna confirmed that they were indeed looking for "partnerships" and "strategic alliances," although they did not comment on the Reuters story.

As it is, Razon is emerging as a white knight for Uy, whose debt-backed empire expansion coincided with the rise to power of his friend Rodrigo Duterte.

Uy’s group was too leveraged when it faced a pandemic that tarnished the balance sheets of many of his businesses. The financial troubles prompted him to sell his controlling stake in shipper 2GO to the SM Group and some assets of Phoenix Petroleum in 2021.

Apart from the Malampaya project, Uy is reportedly planning more divestments, with Razon being the preferred buyer for one more major asset: the Clark Global City which leases commercial land in a former American military base.

Just recently, Uy sold some of his shares in his casino businesses in Cebu and Clark to Razon.