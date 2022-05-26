^

Business

Marcos Jr. wary of proposals to collect new taxes

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
May 26, 2022 | 3:24pm
Marcos Jr. wary of proposals to collect new taxes
Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr (3rd R) poses with his certificate of proclamation as the country's president with Senate President Vicente Sotto III (L), as family members including his mother and former first lady Imelda Marcos (C) look on at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, suburban Manila on May 25, 2022.
Ted ALJIBE / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Thursday his administration will be “careful” in making any policies meant to bolster government revenues amid proposals to impose new taxes to ease the government’s debt burden.

"If there are too many moving parts, you cannot anticipate what will happen. We have to be careful since there are many variables. Move variables one by one, not simultaneously, then you don’t know what’s happening," Marcos said in a press conference with select members of the press.

"It's difficult for me to answer because I cannot talk about specifics because they will all be part of a larger economic plan," Marcos added. "We just follow, I guess, is the scientific method.”

This was the incoming president’s response to a reporter’s question about the “fiscal consolidation” plan that outgoing economic managers of President Rodrigo Duterte have proposed to make sure that the next administration could pay off the debts that have accumulated during the pandemic.

The three-year plan includes deferment of scheduled personal income tax cuts, limitations to VAT exemptions, and collection of new excise taxes on various commodities, among others.

Overall, the incumbent Department of Finance estimates that the average annual revenue that could be collected from all tax proposals stands at around P349.3 billion. The measures could also bring down debts, as a share of the economy, to 55.4% by 2025, the DOF added.

Typically, collecting new taxes or raising existing ones are deeply unpopular measures for any leader. At the same time, a lot of the tax measures that DOF proposed must be legislated, which could be a very long and tedious process. 

But outgoing Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III warned that failure to improve state revenues could have devastating impact on the economy. At this point, Dominguez said inaction on fiscal consolidation could prompt Marcos to either increase borrowings or temper spending in order to narrow a large budget deficit — which are both “painful” options for the economy.

But Marcos had something else in mind.

In the same press conference on Thursday, the president-elect said he intends to reduce tax collections on pandemic-hit businesses to help them recover. "I will give a tax holiday or amnesty. We're studying that now," he said.

Jun Neri, lead economist at Bank of Philippine Islands, raised concerns over Marcos’ plan. "His economic team should check the risks of revenue erosion first. Credit rating agencies are watching these carefully," Neri said in a Viber message.

For Leonardo Lanzona, an economist at Ateneo De Manila University, the plan to give tax relief would only work if these businesses are still alive in the first place. "Since a lot of these MSMEs have closed, there are no taxes to collect," Lanzona said.

‘Too early’

At a press briefing also on Thursday, Benjamin Diokno, who would cut short his stint as central bank governor to become Marcos’ finance chief, said it is still too early to tell if there’s a need to collect new taxes or raise existing ones.

Diokno also said he would retain most undersecretaries at the DOF and National Treasurer Rosalia De Leon to ensure policy continuity.

“My own sense is that our tax system is stronger than the tax system we inherited from the previous administration. This government (Duterte administration) has done a lot of reforms. I’m not saying it’s perfect, there are areas we can improve upon but to me the focus should be on tax administration,” he said.

As of first quarter, state obligations as a share of gross domestic product already stood at 63.5% -- breaching the 60% threshold deemed manageable by international debt watchers. It was also the highest debt-to-GDP level since 2005, the year when the Arroyo administration introduced the expanded value-added tax (EVAT) to trim high foreign debts at the time.

For Diokno, the government can grow out of its debts if the economy could sustain a 6-7% growth in the next years.

“That said, it is important that I look at the sustainability of the debt. Of course, that is to assure everybody — domestic audience and our international credit watchers — that we’re serious about consolidating our fiscal resources so that we’re able to reduce our debt and deficit to GDP ratio over time,” he added.

2022 ELECTIONS

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Who are the tycoons inside Marcos Jr.’s circle?

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
One can almost hear the merry banter of some of the country’s businessmen – mischievous laughs to a stranger, charming even – just looking at those post-election countdown photos with presumptive...
Business
fbtw
Duterte&rsquo;s advice to Marcos to pay debts: New taxes, cut 'unnecessary' spending

Duterte’s advice to Marcos to pay debts: New taxes, cut 'unnecessary' spending

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The Duterte administration's parting gift to the incoming Marcos Jr. administration: a fiscal consolidation plan.
Business
fbtw
Salceda sees 5 funding sources for proposed stimulus package

Salceda sees 5 funding sources for proposed stimulus package

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. can tap five funding sources for his proposed “Bayan Bangon Muli” stimulus...
Business
fbtw

PSE suspends trading in 11 delinquent firms

By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange has suspended trading in 11 companies starting June 1 for failing to submit reportorial requirements.
Business
fbtw
Fiscal reforms to result in more taxes, less exemptions to pay off debts &ndash; DOF

Fiscal reforms to result in more taxes, less exemptions to pay off debts – DOF

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 16 hours ago
Filipinos should brace for additional taxes and reduced exemptions in the next six years under proposed fiscal reforms for...
Business
fbtw
Latest
VistaREIT cuts IPO price, size

VistaREIT cuts IPO price, size

By Ramon Royandoyan | 35 minutes ago
VistaREIT is giving investors a 30% discount.
Business
fbtw
Manny Bonoan is Marcos' DPWH chief; Alfredo Pascual to lead DTI

Manny Bonoan is Marcos' DPWH chief; Alfredo Pascual to lead DTI

5 hours ago
A day after his proclamation, president-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. named two more members of his crucial...
Business
fbtw
Marcos Jr. picks BSP Governor Diokno as next finance secretary

Marcos Jr. picks BSP Governor Diokno as next finance secretary

By Ramon Royandoyan | 6 hours ago
Marcos made the much-awaited announcement at a press conference on Thursday morning.
Business
fbtw
DITO, AbaCore, and others say they&rsquo;ll submit earnings reports before suspension deadline

DITO, AbaCore, and others say they’ll submit earnings reports before suspension deadline

7 hours ago
I hope they all complete their work on time and avoid detention!
Business
fbtw
Ever-Gotesco gets halted after it drops corporate makeover plan

Ever-Gotesco gets halted after it drops corporate makeover plan

7 hours ago
So, what does all this news mean? To me, it probably says that EVER’s board has been investigating how to rejuvenate...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with