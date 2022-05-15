^

Business

Amended BOT Law IRR OKd

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
May 15, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The amended implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Law has been approved as the government moves to ensure that public-private partnership (PPP) projects will not be disadvantageous to Filipinos.

The BOT Law IRR Committee, led by Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua has approved the amended IRR which aims to ensure that project proponents applying the BOT scheme are qualified to implement properly designed PPP proposals to the benefit of Filipinos.

The PPP Center said the IRR provides a balanced sharing of risks between the government and the project proponent, while emphasizing safeguards for the benefit of the public, both as taxpayers and consumers.

The amended IRR also reflects appropriate sharing of risks and allowing reasonable rates of return on investments, incentives, support, and undertakings.

It also introduced amendments that respect the authority of the various regulatory bodies and allow them to exercise their mandates.

New monitoring mechanisms are also included in the IRR to ensure compliance with PPP obligations both by the implementing government agency and the private sector.

To allow flexibility in the implementation of the project, no requirement of firm membership was imposed in cases of operations and maintenance arrangements and unsolicited proposals.

To remove uncertainty in the rules on project variations, the IRR authorized the approving body to set a cap on allowable variations during the project evaluation stage, which in no case shall exceed 10 percent of the original project cost.

Further, the IRR now requires the contract to define the materiality thresholds and compensation which the proponent shall be entitled to, following the occurrence of a material adverse government action.

For the benefit of the public, regulatory acts of the executive branch are excluded from material adverse government action.

The BOT scheme is a contractual arrangement where the contractor undertakes the construction, including financing, of a given infrastructure facility, and the operation and its maintenance.

The contractor operates the facility over a fixed term during which it is allowed to charge facility users appropriate tolls, fees, rentals, and charges sufficient to enable the contractor to recover its operating and maintenance expenses and its investment in the project plus a reasonable rate of return.

The contractor will then transfer the facility to the government agency or local government unit concerned at the end of the fixed term which shall not exceed 50 years.

BOT

IRR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Still a better system

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
A day after Filipinos cast their votes in the May 9, 2022 elections, they already knew who won, though unofficially at that.
Business
fbtw

The paradox of pessimism

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
In my line of work, I have met different kinds of people.
Business
fbtw

Razon emerging as potential buyer of Uy’s Malampaya stake

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Ports and casino tycoon Enrique Razon is emerging as one of the potential buyers of Davao businessman Dennis Uy’s Malampaya stake, multiple industry sources said yesterday.
Business
fbtw
Debt to GDP ratio highest in 17 years

Debt to GDP ratio highest in 17 years

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The outstanding debt of the Philippines has bloated to 63.5 percent of the economy, the highest in 17 years, putting pressure...
Business
fbtw
Uy's Udenna says open to 'partnerships' amid reported assets sale

Uy's Udenna says open to 'partnerships' amid reported assets sale

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Dennis Uy is looking to sell high-value assets
Business
fbtw
Latest
GDP growth to remain at 6.5% in 2022 &ndash; Citi

GDP growth to remain at 6.5% in 2022 – Citi

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
American banking giant Citi is still expecting some downside risks from higher commodity costs and global slowdown despite...
Business
fbtw
Upward pressure on government securities seen as BSP interest rate hike looms

Upward pressure on government securities seen as BSP interest rate hike looms

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The government will find itself in a tight spot borrowing from the debt market this week, as yields for seven-year securities...
Business
fbtw
DOE readies submission of energy transition plan

DOE readies submission of energy transition plan

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The incoming administration will have to push harder to develop indigenous and clean power sources to strengthen the country’s...
Business
fbtw
GCash, CIMB Bank offer highest interest rate via GSave

GCash, CIMB Bank offer highest interest rate via GSave

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Mobile wallet GCash and digital banking services provider CIMB Bank are offering as much as seven percent interest per annum...
Business
fbtw
Phoenix, eTap tie up for payment solutions

Phoenix, eTap tie up for payment solutions

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc. has partnered with Filipino-owned eTap Solutions Inc. for additional payment solution...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with