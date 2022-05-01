^

Smart still mobile operator to beat in Philippines – Opensignal

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 1, 2022 | 12:00am
Smart bagged 11 out of 16 award wins, including all those for download speed and users’ experience when playing multiplayer mobile games or using over-the-top voice apps.
Interaksyon / File

MANILA, Philippines — Smart Communications Inc. remains the operator to beat in the country, winning the most number of categories in Opensignal’s Mobile Experience Awards.

Smart bagged 11 out of 16 award wins, including all those for download speed and users’ experience when playing multiplayer mobile games or using over-the-top voice apps.

Globe Telecom won three awards, including the 5G Video Experience award and both awards for consistent quality, while Dito Telecommunity topped the Upload Speed Experience and Availability categories.

“Smart is once again the operator to beat in the Philippines. This time around it has snapped up 11 out of a possible 16 awards,” Opensignal said.

Opensignal said Filipino users had their best experience when streaming video over mobile connections and when using over-the-top voice applications on Smart’s network.

Smart users saw the fastest average download speeds, as well as the best experience when playing multiplayer games over mobile connections.

Dito won the Availability award, as DITO users spent the greatest proportion of their time connected to either a 3G, 4G or 5G connection.

Smart users, on the other hand, were able to find a 4G signal in the most locations out of all the locations visited by Filipino users.

Globe was the winner of the Excellent Consistent Quality award, as the highest proportion of users’ tests met the minimum recommended performance thresholds to watch HD video, complete group video conference calls, and play games on its network.

It also bagged the award for Core Consistent Quality, which is the percentage of users’ tests that met the minimum recommended performance thresholds for lower performance applications including SD video, voice calls and web browsing.

For the 5G Experience awards, Opensignal said  it continues to be a two-horse-race between Smart and Globe.

While Dito  recently launched a 5G home broadband service in some areas of the National Capital Region, it has yet to commercially launch a 5G mobile service.

Globe users had the best experience when streaming video over 5G networks, but Smart users observed the fastest average 5G upload and download speeds, as well as the best experience when it comes to playing multiplayer mobile games and using over-the-top voice apps over 5G connections.

Opensignal’s April 2022 Mobile Network Experience report for the Philippines is based on data collected from Jan. 1 to March 31 this year.

