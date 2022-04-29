^

Business

Average spot market price drops in April amid improved supply

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
April 29, 2022 | 1:02pm
Average spot market price drops in April amid improved supply
The average spot market price in April 2022 fell by 10.12% to P6.26 per kilowatt-hour (/kWh) compared to last month's level, IEMOP said on April 29.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Energy prices in the wholesale electricity spot market (WESM) dropped month-on-month in April due to better supply conditions as more generators on outages, were able to resume operations, according to the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP).

The average spot market price fell by 10.12% to P6.26 per kilowatt-hour (/kWh) compared to last month's level, IEMOP said Friday.

The figure covers the billing period of April 1 to 25, 2022. 

In a virtual briefing, IEMOP Knowledge Management Specialist Carla Rica explained the average April supply rose by around 449 megawatts (MW) as more generators went back online.

Meanwhile, the monthly demand was lower by 146 MW mainly due to the entry of two typhoons, Agaton and Basyang, which brought relatively cooler temperatures across Luzon and Visayas.

Demand further decreased when people travelled to provinces for Holy Week, and businesses were closed for the holidays, she said.

During the April billing period, average supply hit a total of 13,995 MW, while demand reached 10,454 MW.

The spot market is a venue where buyers and sellers trade electricity as a commodity. 

To address any supply gaps, power distributors often buy additional power from the WESM at higher costs compared to pre-agreed supply deals. 

Distributors like Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) take into consideration the costs of buying electricity from the WESM, among others, when calculating their overall power rates every month.

RELATED: Meralco power rates up for second consecutive month this year

IEMOP

POWER

WHOLESALE ELECTRICITY SPOT MARKET
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BSP slaps sanctions on BDO, UnionBank over massive online fraud

BSP slaps sanctions on BDO, UnionBank over massive online fraud

20 hours ago
The BSP, however, did not disclose the sanctions that will be imposed on the two banks.
Business
fbtw

SIM card registration

By Boo Chanco | 14 hours ago
President Duterte’s disapproval of the SIM card registration bill shows he is not serious in making users of digital technology accountable.
Business
fbtw

Airports

By Iris Gonzales | 14 hours ago
Over the last couple of days, I’ve crossed four international airports, including the Ninoy Aquino International Airport .
Business
fbtw
Calabarzon was the fastest-growing region in 2021 &mdash; PSA

Calabarzon was the fastest-growing region in 2021 — PSA

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
But the superlative regional figures in 2021 were more of a reminder of the historic economic meltdown in 2020.
Business
fbtw
Back-to-back public offerings push PSE profits to new record high

Back-to-back public offerings push PSE profits to new record high

22 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. posted “record” profits in 2021 boosted by back-to-back fundraising activities...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Average spot market price drops in April amid improved supply

Average spot market price drops in April amid improved supply

By Angelica Y. Yang | 1 hour ago
The average spot market price fell by 10.12% to P6.26 per kilowatt-hour (/kWh) compared to last month's level, IEMOP said...
Business
fbtw
Most Asian markets track Wall St rally but tech struggles

Most Asian markets track Wall St rally but tech struggles

3 hours ago
Equity markets in Asia mostly rose Friday following a positive lead from Wall Street but optimism remains at a premium as...
Business
fbtw
PXP Energy to pivot after DoE suspends SC 75 and SC 72

PXP Energy to pivot after DoE suspends SC 75 and SC 72

5 hours ago
This is purely a political development, and as such, investors should not expect there to be much change in the government’s...
Business
fbtw
PSE comprehensive income up 26% on listing and transaction fees

PSE comprehensive income up 26% on listing and transaction fees

5 hours ago
With listing fees having such a huge impact on the PSE’s profitability, it’s crazy that our stock exchange is...
Business
fbtw
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

5 hours ago
It's here!
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with