^

Business

PNB sells foreclosed North Harbour lot to ICTSI for P3.7 billion

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
April 24, 2022 | 12:00am
PNB sells foreclosed North Harbour lot to ICTSI for P3.7 billion
The STAR reported early this month that PNB was looking at raising P5.8 billion from the sale of  two real estate properties strategically located in the National Capital Region (NCR).
BW File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Bank (PNB) of tobacco and airline magnate Lucio Tan is raising P3.68 billion from the sale of its foreclosed Manila North Harbour property to Razon-led International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI).

The port giant controlled by billionaire Enrique Razon edged out other companies in a competitive bidding held last April 19.

The STAR reported early this month that PNB was looking at raising P5.8 billion from the sale of  two real estate properties strategically located in the National Capital Region (NCR).

It was selling a 32,000-square meter commercial lot and building within the Manila Harbor Centre industrial zone in Tondo, Manila with a minimum bid price of P3.2 billion or P100,000 per square meter (sqm).

PNB was also disposing two lots, a 35,255-sqm and another 180-sqm, consisting of a commercial lot and building along Alabang-Zapote Road in Pamplona, Las Piñas City for P2.6 billion or P73,373 per sqm.

PNB president and CEO Jose Arnulfo “Wick” Veloso said the properties are classified under Real and Other Properties Acquired (ROPA) or more commonly known as acquired properties by the bank.

“We were able to successfully complete the sale of this ROPA through a public sealed bidding process engaging the help of PricewaterhouseCoopers. The winning bid is P3.68 billion in cash,” Veloso said.

The Tan-led lender tapped PWC to ensure an independent, transparent, and competitive bidding that would be beneficial to PNB.

Isla Lipana & Co. and Cabrera & Co. also helped the in the transaction through bid administration and legal support, respectively.

“This transaction will monetize another low-revenue-generating foreclosed property, giving the bank additional financial resources that it can use to pursue its strategy and capture opportunities brought about by the recovering economy,”  Veloso said.

No update was given on the other property in Las Piñas City worth at least P2.6 billion.

Last year, PNB executed a property-for-share swap involving the 10-hectare PNB Financial Center along Macapagal Boulevard in Pasay City, the PNB Makati Center in the Ayala central business district, as well as the foreclosed eight-hectare property at the corner of Buendia Avenue and Paseo de Roxas in Makati City.

As a result, the bank booked P34 billion in its books representing the difference between the fair value of P46.68 billion and the book value of P12.6 billion of the properties exchanged for shares of PNB Holdings Corp.

The change was reflected in PNB’s income statement in 2021, thereby strengthening its financial position as the transaction generated P10 billion additional capital, after the effects of the property dividends.

Boosted by the property-for-share swap, PNB’s net income soared to P31.7 billion in 2021, 12 times the P2.6 billion profit booked the previous year.

PNB
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Civil society

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
“If the number of people attending rallies can be sustained, regardless of who wins, that’s enough to push back a government that will not serve our interest. And that’s very important to me. It’s...
Business
fbtw

Outsmarting the geezer

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Here is an old geezer joke.
Business
fbtw
BSP hikes minimum capital for rural banks

BSP hikes minimum capital for rural banks

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is set to hike the minimum capital requirement for rural banks to at least P60 million as...
Business
fbtw

Jollibee CFO set to retire on April 30

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Jollibee Foods Corp. has announced the retirement of its long time chief financial officer Ysmael Baysa effective April 30.
Business
fbtw
Pag-IBIG lends record P24 billion for housing in Q1

Pag-IBIG lends record P24 billion for housing in Q1

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
State-run Home Development Mutual Fund eleased a record P24.2 billion in housing loans in the first quarter, carrying over...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Government urged to include OFWs in social protection package

Government urged to include OFWs in social protection package

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government needs to ramp up its efforts in including more Filipino migrant workers in social protection schemes after...
Business
fbtw

The safety net

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
The unemployment rate at that time was 25 percent! People were looking for jobs, and many could not find one.
Business
fbtw

Youth biggest consumer of pirated digital content

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The results of a survey of the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines showed that the youth consume pirated digital content the most among the different age groups.
Business
fbtw
Mastercard boosts cashless payment

Mastercard boosts cashless payment

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Mastercard has partnered with Pine Labs to offer Filipino credit cardholders the flexibility to pay in interest-free monthly...
Business
fbtw

SM Prime lists P30 billion retail bonds on PDEx

1 hour ago
SM Prime Holdings Inc., one of the leading integrated property developers in Southeast Asia, listed its P30 billion fixed rate bond at the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. through a virtual ceremony last F...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with