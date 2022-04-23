^

Business

iAcademy graduates excel in real estate licensure exam

The Philippine Star
April 23, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Makati-based iAcademy took the spotlight recently as graduates of its BS Real Estate Management course comprised one of the most number of passers during the Real Estate Licensure Exam this month.

The Real Estate Licensure Exam conducted by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC)  produced a total of 30 licensed real estate brokers from the pool of iAcademy BS Real Estate Management graduates, making the school among the top 10 with the highest passing rate.

iAcademy is among the few educational institutions in the Philippines that offer a competitive real estate management program and the only school that offers a fast-track program for non-business degree holders which may be completed in five terms (one year, six months) and for business degree holders which may be accomplished the program in three terms (one year).

The specialized program prepares students in the practice of salesmanship, brokerage, appraisal, and consultancy. It opens career options for licensed real estate broker, property manager, real estate appraiser, property and leasing consultant, entrepreneur, or government assessor.

