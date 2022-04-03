^

ICTSI ties up with Rimini Street

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
April 3, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) has partnered with global enterprise software products and services provider Rimini Street Inc. to support its digital transformation.

Rimini Street will support business-critical functions such as financials, treasury, asset tracking, equipment maintenance and repair that powers the entire sea freight business for the Philippines and other terminals globally operated by ICTSI.

ICTSI chief information officer Brian Hibbert said partnering with Rimini Street helps the company ensure that its technology meets the needs and goals of the business today.

“Allowing us to focus on addressing emerging market requirements and being well-positioned to capitalize on future opportunities,” Hibbert said.

By leveraging Rimini Street services, ICTSI is expected to achieve 50 percent savings in annual support fees while enjoying a client experience with improved service quality.

The savings in both IT budget and resources will allow ICTSI to focus its resources and invest in accelerating growth, improving innovation, productivity and efficiency moving forward.

“Our existing ECC 6 platform has become a constraint, rather than an enabler for our business, with more and more initiatives that would drive efficiency and digital transformation either blocked, expensive, or requiring third-party add-on solutions. It is a legacy system, and, as such, it is vital that we minimize investment in it and divert that investment into preparing for a replacement that would again enable and transform our business,” Hibbert said.

“Working with Rimini Street not only delivers that spend reduction, but with their exceptional support, we can turn our internal focus on preparing for that change and going to market for our future ERP (enterprise resource planning) needs,” he said.

ICTSI has established operations in both developed and emerging market economies globally, managing 35 terminals in 20 countries.

As the company explores digital transformation opportunities, ICTSI looks to the next evolution of its IT infrastructure.

“As ICTSI continues its transformation journey, Rimini Street will continue to provide trusted, reliable services that deliver significant business value and offer peace of mind to ICTSI, allowing them to grow their business and optimize the value they deliver to their own stakeholders,” aid Andrew Seow, Rimini Street regional general manager for ASEAN and Greater China.

“Rimini Street’s enterprise software services are a game-changer for companies wanting to stabilize and maintain their IT operations and achieve cost efficiency while building resilience as they grow amid shifting business circumstances globally,” Seow said.

