'Hot money' enters Philippines in February on easing virus curbs

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
April 1, 2022 | 12:09pm
'Hot money' enters Philippines in February on easing virus curbs
Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas released Thursday showed foreign portfolio investments recorded a net inflow of $274 million in February.
MANILA, Philippines — More short-term foreign funds entered the Philippines in February as Covid19 infections steadily declined back then, but worries remain as investors could just as easily leave in droves in March.

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas released Thursday showed foreign portfolio investments recorded a net inflow of $274 million in February. A net inflow indicates more foreign funds entered the country as opposed to those that exited.

This was a larger haul compared to the $15 million net inflow recorded in January. Year-to-date, net inflows amounted to $289 million.

Foreign portfolio investments are also called “hot money” because it enters and leaves markets with ease, unlike foreign direct investments which are firmer commitments that generate jobs for Filipinos. These types of funds are sensitive to domestic and global developments. 

Back in February, Asian markets were faced with geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia's looming invasion of Ukraine which compounded elevated crude oil prices. Despite that, markets priced in positive developments in the Philippines' pandemic situation as cases steadily declined.

Sought for comment, Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist of ING Bank in Manila said the relaxation of restrictions in the country put markets at ease in February.

But this would likely reverse in March as the Philippine Stock Exchange endured successive slumps as the spectre of war in Eastern Europe affecting oil prices would materialize, Mapa said.

"February was a month of optimism for the markets with covid cases in the Philippines on the downtrend and with alert levels subsequently lowered. The stock index rose sharply then on hopes for faster growth," he said in a Viber message.

"Optimism over the outlook may have taken a hit in March however and we expect the flow of funds to reverse at the next report," he added.

  • Gross hot money inflows rose 29.1% month-on-month to $945 million in February. Data showed 79.3% of these were invested in publicly-listed companies while the rest flowed to government securities.
  • Gross outflows slid down 6.5% month-on-month to $670 million, most of which departed for the United States.

Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Starlink to Philippines

By Ramon Royandoyan | 21 hours ago
This could propel the country as the first in Southeast Asia to access SpaceX's satellite network constellation called &...
Business
Investors view our politics

By Boo Chanco | 13 hours ago
Business in our country is deeply influenced by politics. Major investment decisions will probably be delayed until after the May 9 election.
Business
Philippines has 2nd largest pipeline of airport projects in Asia

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The Philippines currently holds the second largest pipeline of airport infrastructure projects in terms of value, according...
Business
ADB supports VAT on digital transactions

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 13 hours ago
Imposing a value-added tax on digital services can help expedite economic recovery, especially as the government faces fiscal challenges due to the pandemic.
Business
UnionBank to kick off P40 billion stock rights offer

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 13 hours ago
The stock rights offering of Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines is set to kick off this month to raise as much as P40 billion to partially fund the acquisition of the consumer lending business of global banking...
Business
