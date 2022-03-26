^

Business

Filinvest REIT posts P1.9 billion profit in 2021

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
March 26, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Filinvest REIT Corp., the real estate investment trust (REIT) of the Filinvest Group, reported a net income of P1.9 billion last year as rental and other revenues reached P3.4 billion.

Filinvest REIT president and chief executive officer Maricel Brion-Lirio said the company performed well despite the challenges.

“We are optimistic of a strong economic recovery in 2022, particularly in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry, which comprises about 91 percent of our tenant base,” Brion-Lirio said.

She said Filinvest REIT has been resilient throughout the pandemic as BPO companies remained operational, albeit not 100 percent, even during periods of the tightest lockdowns.

The company welcomed the government’s recent move to transition the information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) sector to on-site office operations by April 1.

This, Filinvest REIT said, is expected to boost the office leasing segment as BPOs rebuild their on-site footprint.

The company’s portfolio consists of 17 Grade A office buildings totaling over 300,000 square meters of gross leasable area. Of these, 16 of the 17 buildings are in Northgate Cyberzone in Filinvest City in Alabang, a PEZA Special Economic Zone and IT park while another building is located in the gateway of Cebu IT park in Lahug, Cebu City. The assets were valued by an independent appraisal company at P48.5 billion.

Following the strong performance of Filinvest REIT, the company has distributed three quarterly cash dividends to date totaling P0.336 per share.

This is equivalent to an annualized dividend yield of 6.4 percent which is higher than benchmark rates and better than the 6.3 percent dividend yield it projected for 2021 in its REIT plan and based on its initial public offering (IPO) price of P7.00 per share in August last year.

FILINVEST
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fitch unit: Marcos presidency still not guaranteed despite big lead in surveys

Fitch unit: Marcos presidency still not guaranteed despite big lead in surveys

By Ramon Royandoyan | 11 hours ago
A victory for presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is not yet secured despite his convincing...
Business
fbtw
Fitch unit: Marcos presidency still not guaranteed despite big lead in surveys

Fitch unit: Marcos presidency still not guaranteed despite big lead in surveys

By Ramon Royandoyan | 11 hours ago
A victory for presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is not yet secured despite his convincing...
Business
fbtw
Home prices extend rally in Q4 2021 on easing virus curbs

Home prices extend rally in Q4 2021 on easing virus curbs

By Ramon Royandoyan | 9 hours ago
Home prices sustained their uptrend in the fourth quarter of last year.
Business
fbtw
Omicron, expensive oil dampen business confidence in Q1

Omicron, expensive oil dampen business confidence in Q1

By Ramon Royandoyan | 9 hours ago
Businesses and firms were wary of their fortunes in the first quarter of 2022.
Business
fbtw
CebGo transfers operations to NAIA Terminal 4 starting March 28

CebGo transfers operations to NAIA Terminal 4 starting March 28

By Rosette Adel | 7 hours ago
Cebu Pacific recently announced that all CebGo flights to and from Manila will be operating from the Ninoy Aquino International...
Business
fbtw
Latest
MPT South Hub gets LEED seal

MPT South Hub gets LEED seal

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. subsidiary Metro Pacific Tollways South Management Corp. has been awarded a LEED gold certification...
Business
fbtw
BSP allays fear on remittance impact of Russian invasion

BSP allays fear on remittance impact of Russian invasion

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) expects the Russia-Ukraine conflict to have little or no impact on overseas Filipino...
Business
fbtw
Late buying pushes index into the green

Late buying pushes index into the green

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Shares rose anew yesterday, closing past the 7,100 mark and ending the week higher as late buying in oversold stocks drove...
Business
fbtw
Government fuels&nbsp;bond market&nbsp; to grow 14%

Government fuels bond market  to grow 14%

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The domestic bond market grew by 14 percent to reach P9.79 trillion in 2021, fueled by government-led issuances as the state...
Business
fbtw
ACEN, CleanTech tie up for 200-MW&nbsp; Cagayan solar farm

ACEN, CleanTech tie up for 200-MW  Cagayan solar farm

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
ACEN Corp. and CleanTech Global Renewables Inc. have firmed up their partnership for a 200-megawatt solar farm in Cagaya...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with