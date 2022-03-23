^

Business

PEZA, call centers pin hopes on next president to make 'hybrid' work permanent

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
March 23, 2022 | 4:46pm
bpo
If the new projections come true, the BPO industry, a key dollar engine of the Philippines, would reverse the 1% contraction posted last year, when pandemic curbs were at their tightest. For next year, BSP forecasts BPO receipts to grow 5%, unchanged from the prediction it gave in September.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s largest economic zone is retreating in its fight to have work-from-home arrangements extended for call center employees in its geographical boundaries, and is leaving the fate of a proposed “hybrid” setup in the hands of the next president.

Starting April 1, Information Technology Business Process Management (IT-BPM) firms registered with the Philippine Economic and Zone Authority (PEZA) will resume their “regular” setup requiring 70% of total workforce to report to the office, while the remaining 30% can work remotely anywhere.

This would mark the end of a reprieve that the government extended to IT-BPM companies operating in the country’s ecozones, which grants tax incentives to locators. At the onset of the pandemic in 2020, these companies were allowed to implement remote work for 90% of their employees without losing their precious tax breaks in a bid to minimize disruptions caused by hard lockdowns.

PEZA Director-General Charito Plaza said IT-BPM companies that would defy the government order will lose their fiscal perks. She added that PEZA and the IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), the umbrella organization of IT-BPM companies in the country, are pinning their hopes on the next administration to make permanent their proposed “hybrid” arrangement that combines onsite and remote work setups.

“The hybrid request of the IBPAP can be introduced by the new administration in order to institutionalize the work scheme and corresponding ratio,” Plaza said in a Viber message.

At a meeting last February 21, the Fiscal Incentives Review Board (FIRB), which is in charge of policy making and overseeing the administration and grant of tax incentives, rejected the appeal of PEZA and IBPAP to extend the work-from-home scheme for call center workers until September this year.

This, despite renewed pleas from IT-BPM workers who are worried about rising transport costs amid a sustained rise in oil prices.

Explaining the government’s decision, Finance Secretary and FIRB Chair Carlos Dominguez III argued that the work-from-home setup “is only a time-bound temporary measure adopted during the surge of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Dominguez also said prolonging the relief given to IT-BPM firms would be “unfair to other companies outside ecozones that are paying regular taxes.”

“IT-BPM companies in ecozones are allowed to adopt WFH arrangements,” he said. “No one is prohibiting them or impinging on their management prerogative to continue implementing their WFH setups. However, they must give up the tax incentives they currently enjoy because the law is clear on this.”

LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN

LOCKDOWNS

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Shared misery solution
By Boo Chanco | 18 hours ago
“Should we waste P33 billion in a subsidy program that has little impact?”
Business
fbtw
Former BIR chief Henares says Marcoses must pay estate tax liability

Former BIR chief Henares says Marcoses must pay estate tax liability

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Henares said Marcos Sr.'s living heirs still need to pay the Philippine government what is owed or else face criminal ch...
Business
fbtw
From ethanol producers with love
By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
Everyone is now talking about rising oil prices, renewable energy, and the need to have our own sources of fuel.
Business
fbtw
Ayala Group to sell LRMC stake
By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
Ayala Corp., the country’s oldest conglomerate, is looking to sell its stake in Light Rail Manila Corp. as part of the realignment of its asset portfolio, according to its top official.
Business
fbtw
Russia default would have 'limited' global impact: IMF official

Russia default would have 'limited' global impact: IMF official

9 hours ago
Still, concerns remain about its ability to continue to service its loans -- especially after the May 25 expiration of a US...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Shanghai warns against 'panic' as Covid cases mount

Shanghai warns against 'panic' as Covid cases mount

1 hour ago
China is experiencing its worst Covid-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic more than two years ago, with Shanghai posting...
Business
fbtw
Asian markets extend gains after Wall St rally

Asian markets extend gains after Wall St rally

1 hour ago
While there remains plenty of concern about the war in Ukraine, analysts said some confidence had seeped back into trading...
Business
fbtw
SEC clears Converge's bond offer, APMC Bacolod's IPO

SEC clears Converge's bond offer, APMC Bacolod's IPO

By Ramon Royandoyan | 6 hours ago
The regulator has cleared Converge's P20-billion bond program and APMC Bacolod's P1-billion IPO.
Business
fbtw
How Russia's war in Ukraine rocked the global economy

How Russia's war in Ukraine rocked the global economy

6 hours ago
Here is a look at the economic fallout from Russia's February 24 invasion of its neighbour:
Business
fbtw
Citi, Nomura cut Philippine GDP growth forecasts

Citi, Nomura cut Philippine GDP growth forecasts

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
Global banking giant Citi and Japan’s Nomura slashed their gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecasts for the Philippines...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with