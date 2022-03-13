Cirtek raises environmental standards

MANILA, Philippines — Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corp. (CHPC) has raised its environmental standards and management systems.

In a statement, CHPC said that its subsidiaries, Cirtek Electronics Corp. (CEC) and Cirtek Advanced Technology Solutions Inc. (CATSI) recently passed their ISO 14000 audits with Zero (0) non-conformance.

“Considering the stringent requirements of an ISO 14000 certificate, the company considers this a victorious achievement,” CHPC said.

The internationally recognized quality standards mean a company has effectively established and maintains adequate environmental standards as well as management systems.

Thus, an organization issued an ISO 140001 certificate operates in a manner that is more favorable to the environment, adhering international environmental laws and regulations, running its operations with the aim of preventing pollution, and continuously striving to improve its environmental performance, sustainability and green standards.

“Being ISO 14000 certified opens CHPC’s doors to the European customer demographics that are highly particular and selective with engaging partners who are environmentally compliant and have a green advocacy. Through its environmental certification, CHPC expects continuous internal organic sales growth from its European and Japanese customers,” CHPC said.

Moving forward, the company is bullish on the semiconductor industry worldwide, which is expected to experience growth between 10 percent and 15 percent this 2022.