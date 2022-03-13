^

Business

Cirtek raises environmental standards

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
March 13, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —  Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corp. (CHPC) has raised its environmental standards and management systems.

In a statement, CHPC said that its subsidiaries, Cirtek Electronics Corp. (CEC) and Cirtek Advanced Technology Solutions Inc. (CATSI) recently passed their ISO 14000 audits with Zero (0) non-conformance.

“Considering the stringent requirements of an ISO 14000 certificate, the company considers this a victorious achievement,” CHPC said.

The internationally recognized quality standards mean a company has effectively established and maintains adequate environmental standards as well as management systems.

Thus, an organization issued an ISO 140001 certificate operates in a manner that is more favorable to the environment, adhering international environmental laws and regulations, running its operations with the aim of preventing pollution, and continuously striving to improve its environmental performance, sustainability and green standards.

“Being ISO 14000 certified opens CHPC’s doors to the European customer demographics that are highly particular and selective with engaging partners who are environmentally compliant and have a green advocacy.  Through its environmental certification, CHPC expects continuous internal organic sales growth from its European and Japanese customers,” CHPC said.

Moving forward, the company is bullish on the semiconductor industry worldwide, which is expected to experience growth between 10 percent and 15 percent this 2022.

CHPC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Presidential bets urge action on rising fuel prices

Presidential bets urge action on rising fuel prices

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Contenders to be President Rodrigo Duterte's successor to Malacañang are urging his administration to act on the rapidly...
Business
fbtw
Leadership and laughter
By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Two articles caught my eye.
Business
fbtw
PLDT, Smart secure over 50K new permits
By Richmond Mercurio | 3 hours ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. and its wireless arm Smart Communications Inc. continue to benefit from the streamlining of government permitting guidelines for telecommunications infrastructure.
Business
fbtw
Gov&rsquo;t says no extension of work-from-home setup for call centers

Gov’t says no extension of work-from-home setup for call centers

By Ramon Royandoyan | 3 days ago
This, despite renewed calls to extend work-from-home arrangements amid rising transport costs.
Business
fbtw
Bank of Commerce IPO price pegged at P12
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 3 hours ago
The banking arm of diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) has pegged the price of its initial public offering, which is estimated to raise about P3.36 billion.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Bond yields seen to rise as US rate hike looms

Bond yields seen to rise as US rate hike looms

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 hours ago
Investors are expected to demand higher yields for short-dated and long-term bonds anew this week with the expected interest...
Business
fbtw
Budget release slows to 61% in February

Budget release slows to 61% in February

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management has reported a slowdown in funding release out of the record high P5.02 trillion...
Business
fbtw
Japan aids Philippines in waste management

Japan aids Philippines in waste management

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 3 hours ago
The Japanese government has collaborated with the Philippines to promote proper waste disposal as threats to public health...
Business
fbtw
DOE pushes dispatch of renewable energy plants in spot market

DOE pushes dispatch of renewable energy plants in spot market

By Danessa Rivera | 3 hours ago
The Department of Energy is pushing for the preferential dispatch of all renewable energy plants in the wholesale electricity...
Business
fbtw
Regional fish ports bulk up unloading volume by 13.4%

Regional fish ports bulk up unloading volume by 13.4%

By Catherine Talavera | 3 hours ago
The country’s regional fish ports registered a 13.42 percent increase in fish unloading volumes in February mainly due...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with