Government eyes PPP projects in South Cotabato

MANILA, Philippines — The government is looking at developing public-private partnership (PPP) projects in South Cotabato in a bid to boost the local economy.

The PPP Center and the provincial government of South Cotabato recently inked a memorandum of agreement for the development and implementation of infrastructure projects through PPP.

This is expected to help in propelling the province’s economy.

The MOA was signed by South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. and PPP Center executive director Ferdinand Pecson.

The agreement outlines the technical assistance that will be provided by the PPP Center for the province’s PPP projects.

The PPP Center has already assisted the province in the initial completeness check of various unsolicited proposals received by the local government.

One of the identified PPPs is the Green Energy Project which is a grid-tied roof-mounted solar photovoltaic system.

Also included are the five-megawatt combined heat and power waste-to-energy system and a three-megawatt mini hydroelectric power plant.

The International Finance Corp. earlier said a strengthened collaboration between the public and private sector is expected to create more impact toward the Philippines’ goal of transitioning more sustainably amid worsening threats of climate change.