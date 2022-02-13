

















































 
























2GO frontliners serve others amid adversities
 


The Philippine Star
February 13, 2022 | 12:00am





 
2GO frontliners serve others amid adversities
2GO staff still managed to put up Christmas decors at the warehouse in Palawan as they distributed relief goods to those affected by Typhoon Odette.
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — As 2GO Group Inc. was moving tons of relief goods port-to-port to ensure the prompt and timely delivery of essential goods to areas hit hard by Typhoon Odette last December, behind the scenes, its people, who were situated in the typhoon-stricken region, were moving heaven and earth to make sure the needs of the many were served.


Anthony Ruiz, 2GO Sea Solutions Palawan manager, said they made sure vessels carrying relief supplies and cargo bound to the province from Manila arrive safely. Even with the branch’s limited resources, as communication and power restoration still remained a challenge, they worked with the local Philippine Coast Guard in preparation for the ship vessel.  The team also went from warehouse to warehouse to talk to customers for better coordination of these deliveries.


Other 2GO employees were all-hands-on-deck like Homer Pacilan, Sea Solutions operations coordinator, who took the lead in the relief operations for her worksite in Cebu.


Despite her own family being worried about her and cognizant of her peers’ immediate needs, Pacilan took charge of the purchasing, packaging and distribution of relief goods to her colleagues.


Key employees like operations coordinator and building administrator Marie Chris Ria, on the other hand, was instrumental in the resumption of power in office warehouses in Cebu through her close coordination with the Visayan Electric Co. a day after the typhoon hit.


Joselito Cenabre, operations coordinator in charge of general cargo monitoring, was responsible for making sure the relief goods and generation sets delivered by 2GO Special Containers and Value Added Services Inc. arrived a few days after the typhoon.  This meant successive days of continuous duty especially during the Christmas holidays for the timely distribution to the respective beneficiaries last Dec. 31.


The whole of 2GO Group remains steadfast in its commitment to provide the necessary help and resources to recover together amid these overwhelming challenges in the country. Inspired by the stories of their very own colleagues, it will always serve as motivators when the need to go beyond the call of duty arises.


2GO, a subsidiary of SM Investments Corp., is the country’s largest integrated transportation and logistics provider operating five core business units: 2GO Sea Solutions, 2GO Special Containers, 2GO Logistics, 2GO Express and 2GO Distribution.


 










 









