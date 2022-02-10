InLife focuses on building strong customer relations

MANILA, Philippines — Aimed at updating its existing client-facing website by making it cross-platform and mobile-friendly, Insular Life (InLife) recently launched the latest version of its Customer Portal in the form of a mobile app – Tribos.

Named after the Filipino translation of “tribe” in plural form, Tribos represents how InLife envisions its community as defined by traditions, language, culture, and ideology by extending belongingness, loyalty, and involvement.

“We want to be closely connected to our customers and reach out to more Filipinos. We want to build a strong relationship with them by knowing what interests them and what they are passionate about. By doing so, we do not only become their partners for building wealth, but their partners in realizing the good life they deserve,” said Gae Martinez, chief marketing officer at InLife.

The Tribos app is currently available as a Progressive Web App and runs on any Internet-ready mobile device (smartphone and tablet) with modern web browsers.

InLife policyholders now have quicker and more convenient access to their account information anytime, anywhere. It has four main sections: Home, policies, connect and discover.

Accessible to policyholders after a successful login, the Home page of the Tribos app gives an overview of active policies with their corresponding coverage. Under this section, policyholders can also see reminders on when the next payment is due and settle them right from the app using a credit card, debit card, or eWallet via Dragonpay.

As part of the Tribos app’s security features, users will automatically be logged off after 30 minutes of inactivity. On top of this, InLife will be incorporating the use of biometrics login soon.