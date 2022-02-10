

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
InLife focuses on building strong customer relations
 


The Philippine Star
February 10, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — Aimed at updating its existing client-facing website by making it cross-platform and mobile-friendly, Insular Life (InLife) recently launched the latest version of its Customer Portal in the form of a mobile app – Tribos.


Named after the Filipino translation of “tribe” in plural form, Tribos represents how InLife envisions its community as defined by traditions, language, culture, and ideology by extending belongingness, loyalty, and involvement.


“We want to be closely connected to our customers and reach out to more Filipinos. We want to build a strong relationship with them by knowing what interests them and what they are passionate about. By doing so, we do not only become their partners for building wealth, but their partners in realizing the good life they deserve,” said Gae Martinez, chief marketing officer at InLife.


The Tribos app is currently available as a Progressive Web App   and runs on any Internet-ready mobile device (smartphone and tablet) with modern web browsers.


InLife policyholders now have quicker and more convenient access to their account information anytime, anywhere. It has four main sections: Home, policies, connect and discover.


Accessible to policyholders after a successful login, the Home page of the Tribos app gives an overview of active policies with their corresponding coverage. Under this section, policyholders can also see reminders on when the next payment is due and settle them right from the app using a credit card, debit card, or eWallet via Dragonpay.


As part of the Tribos app’s security features, users will automatically be logged off after 30 minutes of inactivity. On top of this, InLife will be incorporating the use of biometrics login soon.


 










 









INSULAR LIFE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Businesses want new president to mend strained public-private ties







Businesses want new president to mend strained public-private ties



By Ramon Royandoyan |
8 hours ago 

 
Corporate bigwigs believe that the new administration should not pass up help from the private sector and instead improve...








Business
fbtw













The next president will inherit significant economic reforms




By Gerardo P. Sicat |
1 day ago 


Significant economic reforms that Rodrigo Duterte’s administration achieved during his term will stand to benefit the country’s next president if the latter understands the good fortune brought in his/her...








Business
fbtw













Soak the rich?




By Boo Chanco |
1 day ago 


The next administration must tax the rich so that the government will have enough funds for debt payments and adequate social services.








Business
fbtw













Globe reports bigger profits in 2021 despite 'Odette' onslaught







Globe reports bigger profits in 2021 despite 'Odette' onslaught



By Ramon Royandoyan |
11 hours ago 


Globe Telecom Inc. finished 2021 on a high note and is allotting higher capital expenditures this year to upgrade its...








Business
fbtw













Why has a Chinese city's lockdown sent aluminium prices surging?







Why has a Chinese city's lockdown sent aluminium prices surging?



8 hours ago 


Why did the outbreak in Baise spark fears around the world about the key metal? 








Business
fbtw










Latest









Faster GDP growth, BSP tightening seen this year







Faster GDP growth, BSP tightening seen this year



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
48 minutes ago 


The Philippine economy may grow faster this year, prompting the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to hike interest rates, Japanese...








Business
fbtw













ADB bewails delay in RCEP ratification







ADB bewails delay in RCEP ratification



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
48 minutes ago 


Firms waiting for the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership should not be discouraged despite the...





 


Business
fbtw













Insurers hike share to economic output







Insurers hike share to economic output



By Elijah Felice Rosales |
48 minutes ago 


Insurers hiked their contribution to economic output last year as Filipinos spent more for policies amid the pandemic.








Business
fbtw













Globe allots P89 billion for 2021 capex







Globe allots P89 billion for 2021 capex



By Richmond Mercurio |
48 minutes ago 


Globe Telecom Inc. has earmarked P89 billion in capital expenditures for 2022, slightly lower than last year’s all-time...








Business
fbtw













Jollibee Malaysia draws strong response from customers







Jollibee Malaysia draws strong response from customers



By Iris Gonzales |
48 minutes ago 


Listed Jollibee Foods Corp. received strong customer response during its maiden opening in Petaling Jaya in West Malaysia...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with