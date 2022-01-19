

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Smart unleashed fastest mobile data speeds in Q4, says Ookla
 


Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
January 19, 2022 | 11:00am





 
phone
Broken down, the Speed Score takes into account 80% of the download speed while the remaining 20% is based on a telco operator's upload speed, as Ookla clarified surfing the Internet is typically "more affected" by the former. 
Pixabay
 


MANILA, Philippines — Smart Communications Inc., the wireless unit of telco giant PLDT Inc., edged out the competition to post the fastest mobile data speeds during the final quarter of 2021.


A report released Wednesday by Ookla, a free online service that provides analysis of Internet speeds, found that Smart recorded the highest “Speed Score” of 68.78 in the fourth quarter, inching up from the preceding three months and outperforming its rivals Globe Telecom Inc. and Dito Telecommunity Corp.


Globe's speed score last quarter stood at 32.67 while Dito, the latest entrant among Philippine telcos, eked out a rating of 24.47.


The speed score takes into account 80% of the download speed while the remaining 20% is based on a telco operator's upload speed, as Ookla clarified surfing the Internet is typically "more affected" by the former. The speed tests were measured on smart devices with modern chipsets, such as those that could detect and use 5G networks.


The countries are then ranked on Ookla’s “Speedtest Global Index”, which are now based on median download speed to best reflect the speeds a user is likely to achieve in a market. As of December last year, the Philippines ranked 89th globally in terms of mobile internet performance, up by a notch from November.


Ookla data also reported that among the country's most populous cities, consumers in Caloocan enjoyed the fastest median download speeds at 25.24 Mbps in the fourth quarter of 2021. Manila and Quezon City trailed behind with 24.34 and 23.21 Mbps each.


In terms of latency, which is the time that takes for one's device to respond to requests from host servers, Smart posted the lowest figures among the three operations. Smart's median latency, measured in milliseconds, displayed 20 ms while Globe and Dito came close at 24 and 25 ms, respectively.


For 5G download speed, Smart top-billed the ranking as it posted 220.89 Megabits per second as opposed to Globe's 117.93 Mbps.


A recent study by Cisco found that 5G penetration in the Philippines could reach 15% of the country's total population by 2025, adding to the projected 200 million 5G subscriptions in Southeast Asia by that year.


 










 









OOKLA SPEEDTEST GLOBAL INDEX
PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
PHILIPPINE TELECOMMUNICATIONS INDUSTRY

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Local competence




By Boo Chanco |
January 19, 2022 - 12:00am 


Two recent calamities, COVID and Typhoon Odette, revealed that the local governments were the weak points that made things more difficult than should otherwise be.








Business
fbtw













HSBC, ING appoint new executives







HSBC, ING appoint new executives



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
12 hours ago 


British banking giant HSBC has appointed Sandeep Uppal as the new president and CEO of its Philippine unit.








Business
fbtw













The Evergrande story: Funding the well-connected




By Iris Gonzales |
January 19, 2022 - 12:00am 


Nothing is ever too big to fail. The collapse of the Lehman Brothers in 2008 showed the world this hard, inevitable truth, as it spread dizzying shock waves through financial markets across the globe.








Business
fbtw













Stocks snap skid as sentiment turns positive toward COVID-19







Stocks snap skid as sentiment turns positive toward COVID-19



By Iris Gonzales |
12 hours ago 


Local stocks bucked yesterday’s downturn in most emerging Asian markets, as investor sentiment turned positive on the...








Business
fbtw













Asian firms eye hydrogen for clean energy




By Danessa Rivera |
January 19, 2022 - 12:00am 


Asian countries are seen turning to hydrogen to contribute to their long-term clean energy targets, as gas and liquefied natural gas power developments are expected to cool down by 2035, according to a report.








Business
fbtw










Latest









DoubleDragon reinvestment report shows prioritization of CentralHub ahead of REIT IPO







DoubleDragon reinvestment report shows prioritization of CentralHub ahead of REIT IPO



3 hours ago 


DDMPR shareholders are like “what about us?”, and DD (through this reinvestment report) seems to be saying “yeah,...








Business
fbtw









 



Solar Philippines posts earnings report from Q3/21 showing (of course) no profits







Solar Philippines posts earnings report from Q3/21 showing (of course) no profits



3 hours ago 


 The key with SPNEC has always been the value of what lies ahead.








Business
fbtw













Some quick takes on other interesting bits from around the market







Some quick takes on other interesting bits from around the market



3 hours ago 


Oh, and be sad. They can also be sad. 








Business
fbtw













DA OKs importation of 60,000 MT of fish







DA OKs importation of 60,000 MT of fish



By Catherine Talavera |
12 hours ago 


The Department of Agriculture has approved the importation of 60,000 metric tons of fish for the first quarter to ensure sufficient...








Business
fbtw













BSP extends relief measures for banks







BSP extends relief measures for banks



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
12 hours ago 


The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has extended relief measures for banks to help sustain credit growth, and at the same time...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with