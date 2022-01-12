

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
NPL ratio eases to 8-month low in November
 


Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
January 12, 2022 | 12:00am





 

 
MANILA, Philippines —  The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of Philippine banks declined to an eight-month low of 4.35 percent in November last year from 4.42 percent a month ago, as the industry’s asset quality continues to improve amid the recovery from the impact of the pandemic.


Latest data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed the NPL ratio last November was the lowest since the 4.21 percent recorded in March last year, as the level of loans disbursed by Philippine banks continues to improve.


After hitting a 13-year high of 4.51 percent in July and August last year, the NPL ratio of banks operating in the country steadily improved in September, October and November despite the reimposition of strict lockdown and quarantine measures amid the emergence of the Delta variant.


Loans disbursed by local banks expanded by 4.3 percent to P11.08 trillion from January to November last year compared to P10.62 trillion in the same period in 2020.


During the 11-month period, the industry’s bad debts accelerated by 19.1 percent to P481.88 billion from P404.69 billion. The monthly NPLs have been rising steadily since January last year, but declined in September before rising again in October.


The asset quality of the industry has been deteriorating as banks have been piling up NPLs or past due loan accounts, as well as bad debts due to the impact of the pandemic.


NPL or past due loans are loans where the principal or interest is unpaid for 30 days or more after due date.


As of end-November last year, the past due loans   increased by 7.9 percent to P567.51 billion from P507.69 billion a month ago for a past due ratio of 5.12 percent.


The sector’s restructured loans amounted to P344.89 billion in end- November last year, almost 2.5 times the P139.61 billion booked in the same month in 2020, translating to a restructured loan ratio of 3.08 percent.


Amid rising defaults due to the impact of the pandemic-induced recession, the allowance for credit losses increased by 19 percent to P419.86 billion from P352.73 billion for a higher loan loss reverse level of 3.79 percent.


This translated to an NPL coverage ratio of 87.13 percent in end- November last year.


Likewise, the industry’s non-performing assets (NPA) expanded by 15.8 percent to P600.91 billion from P519.02 billion, resulting in an NPA to gross asset ratio of 2.89 percent.


Sanjiv Vohra, president and CEO at Security Bank, said the bank continues its proactive provisioning based on a rolling view on the intensity of the credit challenge in the last two years.


“We have consistently said that forecasting a peak in terms of banking industry’s NPL or our bank’s NPL is tricky and difficult, as this is highly dependent on the eventual reopening of the economy,” Vohra said.


Vohra said the listed bank has noted a significant reduction in its 2021 provisions or credit costs compared to 2020.


“Ultimately, this is still going to be tied to the performance of the economy moving forward,” Vohra told The STAR.


 










 









NPL

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 










 




Trending






Latest














Trending







Markets mixed as era of cheap cash draws to a close







Markets mixed as era of cheap cash draws to a close



8 hours ago 


While the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant plays on nerves, traders are now coming to terms with the imminent end...








Business
fbtw













IMF warns emerging economies about economic turbulence




By Lawrence Agcaoili |
January 11, 2022 - 12:00am 


Multilateral lender International Monetary Fund has warned emerging economies including the Philippines about bouts of economic turbulence amid the hawkish stance of the US Federal Reserve as well as the stubbornly...








Business
fbtw













Stocks snap downturn as bargain hunters enter







Stocks snap downturn as bargain hunters enter



By Iris Gonzales |
1 day ago 


Philippine stocks yesterday recovered last week’s losses, leading gainers across Asia, as lower valuations prompted...








Business
fbtw













Consumption to remain muted this year







Consumption to remain muted this year



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
1 day ago 


Private consumption is expected to stay muted this year as the labor market remains challenging and as households continue...








Business
fbtw













PSEi to grow in 2022 as economy reopens, elections are held







PSEi to grow in 2022 as economy reopens, elections are held



By Ramon Royandoyan |
9 hours ago 


FMIC noted this uptrend is highly possible since strict quarantine restrictions in months past were not imposed, giving the...








Business
fbtw










Latest









Power firms vow enough coal inventory







Power firms vow enough coal inventory



By Danessa Rivera |
1 hour ago 


Power generators are assuring the public of enough inventory amid Indonesia’s coal export ban, which is seen to have...








Business
fbtw













Philippines to grow 6.2% this year &ndash; HSBC







Philippines to grow 6.2% this year – HSBC



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
1 hour ago 


The Philippine economy will likely expand by more than six percent this year, but returning to pre-pandemic levels may take...








Business
fbtw













Economy to withstand Omicron surge







Economy to withstand Omicron surge



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
1 hour ago 


The Philippines is expected to survive the latest surge of infections due to the Omicron variant, with the economy still seen...








Business
fbtw













AboitizPower to issue up to P10 billion bonds







AboitizPower to issue up to P10 billion bonds



By Danessa Rivera |
1 hour ago 


Aboitiz Power Corp. is issuing up to P10 billion worth of fixed-rate retail bonds within the first quarter, partly to funds...








Business
fbtw













Stocks turn negative as new cases hit records







Stocks turn negative as new cases hit records



 By Iris Gonzales |
1 hour ago 


Stocks turned negative yesterday as investor sentiment soured following a series of record-breaking daily cases of new coronavirus...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with