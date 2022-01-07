Globe to sustain hefty investments in cybersecurity

MANILA, Philippines — Telco giant Globe Telecom Inc. would sustain its multi-billion dollar investment in cybersecurity, which has become more important amid the proliferation of spams and hacking during the pandemic.

Since 2015, Globe has invested “roughly $70 million, almost $80 million” in beefing up its cyber defenses, Anton Reynaldo Bonifacio, company chief information security officer, said in a press conference on Monday.

“We have been investing this much without any promise of ROI (return of investment),” Bonifacio said.

Parts of those investment were used to build what Bonifacio said could be the largest cybersecurity team in the country.

Bonifacio said Globe has increased its cybersecurity and privacy manpower to “almost a hundred people,” growing by 5.8x from just 18 people before he joined the telco company.

Those investments appeared to have paid off. Bonifacio said Globe has since blocked 1 billion spam messages.

This year alone, the Ayala-led telco successfully intercepted close to 71 million spam messages.

At the same time, Globe also deactivated 5,600 mobile numbers in 2021.

“We continue to invest in that space… It’s almost a bottomless pocket,” Bonifacio said.