Business
                        
Organizations’ guide to labor law compliance
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
December 14, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Update your organization’s contracts and workplace policies for 2022! To help organizations on this, the Center for Global Best Practices will host a special webinar entitled, ‘Labor Law Updates and Compliance in the New Normal’ scheduled from 1:30 to 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28 via Zoom.



This special webinar is an employer-employee guide on compliance that will provide guidance to attendees on relevant regulations and issuances of the government regarding compensation, benefits, employee discipline, safety and health, work-from-home arrangements, and other workplace issues.



Learn from the best-selling author of more than 20 HR books, lawyer Elvin Villanueva. He is an expert and an active practitioner of labor and tax laws. He has written over 20 best-selling books including: Guide to Valid Dismissal of Employees, Guide on Employee Compensation and Benefits Vol. 1 & 2, Guide on Wage Order and Minimum Wage, Batas Kasambahay; Gabay sa Karapatan ng OFWs, Guide on Employee Transfer and Demotion, Human Resource Forms, Notices and Contracts Vol. 1 & 2, Guide to Valid Job Contracting & Subcontracting, How to Design and Formulate Company Code of Discipline, Employee Leave Benefits, Tax Solutions on Employee Compensation and Benefits, Real Estate Practice in the Philippines, Digest of Critical Decisions of the Supreme Court on Labor Cases (2015-2018 cases) and The Labor Code of the Philippines 2018 Edition. His advocacy is to help companies and employees solve their HR issues.



Registration is open to the general public. A must for entrepreneurs and business owners, board directors, management, HR managers and practitioners, lawyers, officers of labor unions, business consultants.



CGBP is an accredited training provider of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Anti-Money Laundering Council, PRC-Board of Accountancy, DILG-Local Government Academy, and the Civil Service Commission.Government employees who enroll in this training will not be covered by Philippine Procurement Law or RA 9184 based on its Revised IRR’s Section 4.5-b, which classifies training and seminars as non-procurement activities. DBM circular 563 issued on April 22, 2016 also exempts public officials and government employees from the P2,000-limit per day on training fees.



For details and to register, visit www.cgbp.org. You may also call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968 / 69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148 / 59.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

