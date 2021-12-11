Amaia Scapes Pampanga offers more spacious units

MANILA, Philippines — Amaia Scapes Pampanga is set to launch its third and newest sector, offering bigger and more spacious units to homebuyers looking to settle in premier residential spaces in the booming Central Luzon region.

Located along Angeles-Magalang Road in Mexico, Pampanga, Amaia – the affordable housing arm of property giant Ayala Land Inc. – will further expand this sprawling development before the end of 2021, targeting Gen Xers, aged 33 to 40, and small, young families as potential homeowners.

Industry trend reports reveal that these successful and highly ambitious consumers prefer bigger floor areas and large unit designs to accommodate their increasingly dynamic lifestyles.

Apart from providing an air of homey comfort and modern sophistication, Amaia Scapes Pampanga’s premier residences will display a keen sense for sustainability and eco-efficiency. As with all Amaia developments, the third sector will feature LED solar powered lights in common areas, heat-reflective roofs, sizeable windows, and light-colored facades, enabling the community to save on energy and reduce their carbon footprint.

The property’s lush green surroundings will likewise provide a cool,refreshing, and ‘walkable’ environment that will complement the new sector’s recreational amenities – a swimming pool and pavilion, exclusively for its village residents.