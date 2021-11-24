
































































 




   







   















Business
                        
Tears for Dennis Uy, Udenna
                        

                           
EYES WIDE OPEN - Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
November 24, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
The camp of Davao-based Dennis Uy broke its silence on the controversies surrounding the Malampaya deal, defending the group’s acquisition of a 90 percent stake in the country’s energy crown jewel, the Malampaya deep water gas-to-power project.



In a recent virtual briefing, Udenna Corp. president Raymundo Martin “Marty” Escalona, defended Uy and the group and answered the issues raised against the controversial Malampaya deal. Uy was not present during the press conference, but Escalona explained the transaction in length.



Escalona is perhaps one of Uy’s most loyal and trusted lieutenants from way back. After a long career in banking, he joined Uy’s group some 14 years ago because he considered Uy as an “honest, hardworking, and apolitical businessman.”



He talked about the struggles and challenges Uy faced in the past, including the smuggling issue raised by the previous administration. This could not have been true and were proven as such, Escalona said, adding that Uy was named top taxpayer in Davao around that time.



Rhyme and reason



Escalona then went on to explain the “exponential growth” of Uy’s business since the start of the Duterte administration. It was simply because Uy was more hopeful with the economy and believed that business endeavors would ?ourish in the Philippines with President Duterte, his friend from Davao, at the helm.



This was the backdrop of the rise in investments of Udenna to pursue more business opportunities, Escalona said. It’s the “rhyme and reason” for Udenna’s growth.



Perhaps, it was a much needed relief for Uy when his pal from Davao was voted into the highest position of the land after dealing with smuggling issues during the administration of former president Benigno Aquino III.



“Dennis Uy believes in the Filipino. He is always guided by his vision to take on the task of pursuing a business not just for monetary gain, but for nation building. He truly aims to positively contribute to our country’s economy and uplift the lives of Filipinos. His investments are risks he is willing to take, risks for the Filipino,” Escalona said.



The deal



This was how Escalona explained the deal in a nutshell, and why, he insists, there is nothing wrong with it:



“Both the Chevron and Shell transactions are private share sales conducted at parent company level, with no change in the legal entities participating in the Service Contract 38 consortium nor any transfer of any rights or obligations. As such, the (Department of Energy) approval is not required. Section 16.4 of the SC 38 Agreement and Section 1 of the DOE Circular executed under PD No.87 do not apply to these transactions.



“The deals were awarded based on having the most compelling tender, demonstrating robust technical, ?nancial, and legal capabilities, and a commitment to retain Chevron and Shell staff.”



All the accusations – from being a midnight deal to being riddled with graft – are downright unfair and have been very destructive to Uy, the Udenna Group, its employees and their families, Escalona said.



At this point, he broke into tears, saying that it has affected the group’s ability to financially close pending transactions.



“It’s affecting the livelihood of thousands of our employees,” Escalona said.



Not a crony



A complainant who filed a graft case against Uy, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, and other government officials called it “the most incredible crony deal’’ in the country’s history.



But Escalona insists that Uy is no crony of Duterte, noting that Uy would not have hired him because he headed the campaign of Grace Poe during the 2016 presidential elections.



Moving forward, Escalona said the group would not be distracted and would focus on rejuvenating Malampaya after a seven-year hiatus in exploration activities.



“At the core of the program is a planned drilling campaign in the SC 38 license area to add reserves and extend the life of the asset. At the same time, Malampaya Energy will evaluate well and implement production enhancement technologies to improve recovery from the main Malampaya field in the near term,” he said.



Udenna’s efforts to address the issues are very much appreciated.



“We have not violated any law. We strongly believe that there is a need to regard the rule of law and put importance on contract sanctity. This flippant attitude by some parties toward contract sanctity will further hurt any investment and exploration by international upstream companies in the Philippines,” Escalona said.



The next step is for the group to prove all these in court if the case prospers. Complainants would also have to prove that there was, indeed, graft involved.



As I’ve noted before, a sticky point really is the Malampaya extension, which Shell and Chevron have been working on for years but did not get.



The administration would have to prove there was no conspiracy to boot out the two global players from the consortium by not extending the contract.



At the end of the day, Malampaya is a critical power asset that should continue to benefit Filipinos.



Anything that delays its rejuvenation -- whether it’s the controversies, the case, lack of financing, mismanagement or graft, if proven – would negatively affect our power supply.



We’re already hearing warnings of power outages next year. If that happens, that would no doubt be a major tear-jerker.



 



 



                                 Biz groups ask gov't to allow firms to use their vaccines as boosters for workers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Biz groups ask gov't to allow firms to use their vaccines as boosters for workers


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
“We no longer have a shortage, and with such as large stockpile, we risk having vaccines expire and go to waste."

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 What Marcos gave the world
                              


                              

                                                                  By Atty. Alex B. Cabrera |
                                 November 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Swiss anti-money laundering rules, Japanese protocols against corruption of aid they give, US policy vs supporting dictators. 

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 DMCI bags P4.5-B new deals as construction activity picks up
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DMCI bags P4.5-B new deals as construction activity picks up


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Listed builder DMCI Holdings Inc. bagged over P4 billion in new contracts in the past three quarters.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Poor diets imperilling people and the planet: report
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Poor diets imperilling people and the planet: report


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The GNR estimates the nutrition spending will need to increase by nearly $4 billion annually until 2030 to meet stunting,...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Megaworld to build P6 billion commercial district in Northwin Global City
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Megaworld to build P6 billion commercial district in Northwin Global City


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Megaworld Corp., the Andrew Tan-led property company, is developing a P6 billion commercial district in its 85-hectare Northwin...

                                                         


      

         

            
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Globe expands GoWiFi service
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Globe expands GoWiFi service


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Globe Telecom Inc. has expanded the reach of its GoWiFi service to more areas nationwide to provide Filipinos with access...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Manila Water, partners sign Saudi Arabia water contract
                              


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 November 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Manila Water Co. Inc., together with French water distributor Saur Group and Saudi’s Miahona Co., have signed a seven-year water contract in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Bank of China helps Filipino exporters expand in Chinese market
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 November 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Bank of China continues to help food exporters from the Philippines further expand their presence in the Chinese market as the world recovers from the impact of the pandemic.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 BSP to maintain status quo until next year
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 November 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is expected to maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance throughout next year as economic recovery remains lagging.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Citi bullish on Philippine recovery
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 November 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Global banking giant Citi has maintained a bullish outlook on the Philippines as the country is on the path to post-pandemic recovery in 2022.

                                                         


      

         

            
