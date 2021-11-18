
































































 




   







   















Business
                        
'Patient' BSP leaves policy rate unchanged
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
November 18, 2021 | 3:14pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
benjamin diokno
This file photo shows BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno at a press conference. 
Facebook / BSP
                        

                        


MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas maintained its accommodative monetary policy stance in a bid to support a hobbled economy recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.



At its meeting on Thursday, the powerful Monetary Board kept overnight borrowing rate at a historic-low of 2%, while retaining rates for deposit and lending facilities at 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively.



The policy rates have been unchanged since November 2020, when the central bank culminated an aggressive easing cycle in a bid to encourage credit growth and economic activity.  The effects of this policy action was felt only recently after bank lending snapped eight consecutive months of decline in August. 



Ahead of Thursday’s meeting, Governor Benjamin Diokno said the BSP is being “patient” and would keep the benchmark rate unchanged for a “few more quarters” since the country’s external position is robust enough to endure a capital flight while elevated inflation remains “transitory”. 



“The Monetary Board also observed that economic growth appears to be gaining solid traction, driven by improved mobility and sentiment amid the calibrated relaxation of quarantine protocols and continued progress in the Government’s vaccination program,” Diokno said in a statement after the meeting.



“On balance, the sum of new data suggests that there remains scope to hold monetary policy settings steady amid a manageable inflation environment. The Monetary Board maintains that keeping a patient hand on the BSP’s policy levers, along with appropriate fiscal and health interventions, will keep the economic recovery more sustainable over the next few quarters,” he added.



Think tanks like Oxford Economics projected the BSP will not be hiking policy rates, especially since they believe the effects of transitory inflation — emanating from food and fuel supply-side pressures — will dissipate on their own and won’t require any action from the BSP.



This is a developing story. 




                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
