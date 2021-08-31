




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Gov't debts sustain dizzying rise to record P11.61-T in July
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
August 31, 2021 | 6:38pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Gov't debts sustain dizzying rise to record P11.61-T in July
The state’s outstanding liabilities stood at P11.61 trillion in July, up 4% on a month-on-month basis, the Bureau of Treasury said on Tuesday. Since the beginning of the year, the debt load has gotten heavier by P1.82 trillion.
STAR /  File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The government’s debts sustained their ascent in July to hit a new record high, as the Duterte administration continues its borrowing binge to fund its coronavirus programs.



The state’s outstanding liabilities stood at P11.61 trillion in July, up 4% on a month-on-month basis, the Bureau of the Treasury said on Tuesday. Since the beginning of the year, the debt load has gotten heavier by P1.82 trillion.



The dizzying accumulation of debts was necessary to bridge a budget deficit that is forecast to hit 9.3% of gross domestic product this year. For Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, the continued growth of debts would make the Philippines a candidate for credit rating downgrade.



“With the deficit likely to persist in the second half, we can only get expect the debt levels to swell as well,” Mapa said in an e-mailed response to queries.



At least one major credit rating agency has already gave the Philippines a stern warning about how failure to control the spread of coronavirus could cost its hard-won investment grade, which allows both the government and Philippine companies to borrow money offshore at much cheaper costs. In July, Fitch Ratings revised its outlook on the Philippines from “stable” to “negative”, meaning the country is at risk of seeing its first credit rating downgrade in 16 years if the pandemic continues to weigh on the state’s balance sheet.



The Duterte administration has tried to protect the country’s investment grade by “preserving fiscal stamina”, a strategy that was roundly criticized amid calls for massive government spending to cushion the impact of disruptive lockdowns on the economy.



Dissecting the Treasury’s report, domestic debts, which accounted for 69.9% of total liabilities, inched up 2.3% month-on-month to P8.12 trillion due to “net issuance of government securities” like T-bonds and T-bills.



External obligations, on the other hand, went up 8.2% month-on-month to P3.49 trillion because of “net availment of foreign loans”, which included the P146.17 billion proceeds from the government’s global bonds sale in late June. A weak peso likewise pushed up the value of the government’s offshore debts.



Debts will continue to build up as the Philippines’ pandemic needs grow. Already, economic managers expect the government’s outstanding obligations to hit P11.73 billion by the end of the year, before growing to P13.42 trillion by end-2022, when a new administration would have taken over.



As a share of the economy, obligations for this year are forecast to go up to the 60% threshold where debt watchers begin to worry. It is only in 2023 when debts are expected to “start its downtrend”, economic officials said.



“I think we had breached the 60 percent threshold as of March and we will likely finish the year above this important threshold, with the country susceptible to a credit rating downgrade from one of the credit rating agencies,” ING Bank’s Mapa said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL DEBT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Landbank selling EDSA property
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Landbank selling EDSA property


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines is selling a 7,428-square meter property along EDSA corner Boni Avenue and Pinatubo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Domestic travel recovery seen to start by early 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Domestic travel recovery seen to start by early 2022


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Domestic tourism will likely start to recover as early as next year, but the rebound of foreign travel will have to wait until...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippines most vulnerable due to Delta variant
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 August 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The research arms of debt watchers Moody’s and Fitch said the Philippines is among the most vulnerable economies in Asia as the country continues to struggle to contain the pandemic with the emergence of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines is 2nd fastest growing vehicle market in ASEAN
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines is 2nd fastest growing vehicle market in ASEAN


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines was the second-fastest growing motor vehicle market in Southeast Asia during the first seven months of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Getting in-person schooling re-started
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rey Gamboa |
                                 August 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Education in the Philippines during this pandemic has been badly disrupted, akin to a force majeure comparable during the last war on record, which was in December 1941 when the Japanese invaded the country 10 hours...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 South Korea set to ban app payment monopolies in world first
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
South Korea set to ban app payment monopolies in world first


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
South Korean MPs were expected to ban Apple and Google from forcing app developers to use the tech giants' payment systems...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inflation likely breached target again in August &mdash; BSP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inflation likely breached target again in August — BSP


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Higher LPG prices and electricity costs likely pushed up inflation beyond the government’s target again in August.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AC Energy to tap green bond market anew
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AC Energy to tap green bond market anew


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
AC Energy Corp. announced Tuesday its plan to raise cash through a fresh issuance of green bonds for the company’s ongoing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DITO bares plans for a stock rights offering
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DITO bares plans for a stock rights offering


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite saying nearly nothing, this somehow feels like a more communicative disclosure than we would usually get out of a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 First Gen trading suspended after surprise tender offer for 3 to 5.7% of outstanding shares
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
First Gen trading suspended after surprise tender offer for 3 to 5.7% of outstanding shares


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
A tender offer is a public bid to buy shares in a company, and the offer price is usually set at some level above the current...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with