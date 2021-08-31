




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Inflation likely breached target again in August — BSP
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
August 31, 2021 | 11:48am

                           

                        

                                                                        
inflation
Marikina residents are seen inside the public market of the city on July 28, 2021. The Department of Health reports an increase in new COVID-19 infections following the detection of the local transmission of its Delta variant.  
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Higher liquefied petroleum gas prices and electricity costs likely pushed up inflation beyond the government’s target again in August, although this could be offset by cheaper food items, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Tuesday.



In a statement, the BSP said it expects consumer price growth to land between 4.1-4.9% in August. If realized, the inflation print this month would be faster than 4% year-on-year clip recorded in July.



At the same time, the BSP’s projection means inflation may breach the government’s 2-4% annual target again. The Philippine Statistics Authority will release the official inflation data for August on September 7.



The central bank said much of the price upticks came from higher prices of household staple LPG, which increased by P36 per 11-kilogram tank in August based on energy department data.



Rate adjustments from Manila Electric Co., the country’s largest power distributor, also added some upward price pressures this month. Higher transmission costs lifted Meralco’s overall rate by P0.0965 per kWh in August, translating to an increase of around P19 in the total bill of a household with average monthly consumption of 200 kWh.



Cushioning the price spikes were domestic petrol prices. Energy department data showed local oil firms made four price adjustments in August, three of which were rollbacks. Prices of rice likewise fell this month, the central bank said.



If anything, economists are expecting inflation to stay elevated for the rest of the year, citing upcoming typhoons and logistics problems due to on-off lockdowns that may build some upward price pressures in the coming months. A weak peso, which makes imports more expensive, is also fueling faster price growth.



But while inflation may stay above-target this year, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno has vowed to maintain the central bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy settings for as long as it can to help the pandemic-hit economy recover.



“Moving forward, the BSP will continue to monitor emerging price developments to help ensure that its primary mandate of price stability conducive to balanced and sustainable economic growth is achieved,” the central bank said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      PHILIPPINE INFLATION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Landbank selling EDSA property
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Landbank selling EDSA property


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines is selling a 7,428-square meter property along EDSA corner Boni Avenue and Pinatubo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippines most vulnerable due to Delta variant
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 August 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The research arms of debt watchers Moody’s and Fitch said the Philippines is among the most vulnerable economies in Asia as the country continues to struggle to contain the pandemic with the emergence of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government running out of prime assets to privatize &ndash; DOF
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government running out of prime assets to privatize – DOF


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government’s asset privatization thrust is now at a near standstill as the remaining properties for sale are either...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Getting in-person schooling re-started
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rey Gamboa |
                                 August 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Education in the Philippines during this pandemic has been badly disrupted, akin to a force majeure comparable during the last war on record, which was in December 1941 when the Japanese invaded the country 10 hours...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Herd immunity’s impact on taxation
                              


                              

                                                                  By Marielle D. Santiago |
                                 August 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Herd immunity occurs when a large portion of a community becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 AC Energy to tap green bond market anew
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AC Energy to tap green bond market anew


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
AC Energy Corp. announced Tuesday its plan to raise cash through a fresh issuance of green bonds for the company’s ongoing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DITO bares plans for a stock rights offering
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DITO bares plans for a stock rights offering


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite saying nearly nothing, this somehow feels like a more communicative disclosure than we would usually get out of a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 First Gen trading suspended after surprise tender offer for 3 to 5.7% of outstanding shares
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
First Gen trading suspended after surprise tender offer for 3 to 5.7% of outstanding shares


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
A tender offer is a public bid to buy shares in a company, and the offer price is usually set at some level above the current...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PAGCOR reveals shocking state of POGO industry in budget hearings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PAGCOR reveals shocking state of POGO industry in budget hearings


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
PAGCOR said that it would normally expect to be able to collect at least P8 billion from POGOs, but that this year it will...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Da Vinci Capital Holdings hoping for quick resolution of outstanding issues
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Da Vinci Capital Holdings hoping for quick resolution of outstanding issues


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
 The ticker symbol is like the color of a new car

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with