What we know so far: 'Ayuda' during NCR lockdown
This undated photo shows individuals lining up to receive COVID-19 financial assistance from the government 
                           Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - August 2, 2021 - 4:09pm                           

                        


                        

                        
Editor's note: This will be updated as soon as new information is released. 



MANILA, Philippines — Amid a mad scramble to prepare for a return to harsh lockdown, the Duterte government assured the public that assistance is on its way, especially for poor families.



The National Capital Region will be back to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) — the strictest level of lockdown — from August 6 to 20 as the Delta variant threatens to overstretch the country’s dilapidated healthcare system. At a press briefing on Monday, Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte already ordered the budget department to look for funds to finance the fresh financial assistance or “ayuda’.



Who will benefit?



In the same press briefing with Roque on Monday, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chair Benhur Abalos said the list of beneficiaries for the latest round of cash aid has yet to be finalized. This, despite the government’s past experience in handing out cash aids during this health crisis.



At the onset of the pandemic last year, the Duterte government mounted a cash distribution program amounting to P200-billion, which benefited 13.96 million households. When ECQ was imposed in NCR and four nearby areas from late March to mid-April this year, 22.9 million poor Filipinos received ayuda.



It is unclear if the old list of recipients used in the last two rounds of cash aid would be used again this time. According to Abalos, there were “questions” raised about the old list and they encountered “shortcomings” in identifying beneficiaries.



Why is there an assistance?



Old rules stipulate government would hand out cash if ECQ is imposed in an area. Since public mobility will be restricted and businesses will either be closed or run under limited capacity, many Filipinos would spend quarantine penniless yet again. This is where ayuda serves its purpose.



How much is the aid?



Similar to the previous lockdown last March and April, Roque said each qualified recipient would receive cash assistance amounting to P1,000. However, the amount would not exceed P4,000 per family.



When and where will the aid be available?



Roque said the government is targeting to release the cash assistance before ECQ starts in NCR, which is just less than four days away as of reporting. But that does not necessarily mean that beneficiaries will get the aid by then. That only means that funds for that purpose are released from Treasury to city and municipal governments which, in turn, should reach out to poor households.



In the past, government aid distribution had been chaotic, as many recipients had to endure long lines and the threat of infection, which is now more dangerous with the Delta variant. According to Abalos, they would stick to their old “procedure” in giving aid to beneficiaries, but the process would be “fine-tuned” to prevent “superspreader events”.



Will I get new cash aid if the two-week ECQ is extended?



This has yet to be answered but, based on past experience, assistance to poor ECQ dwellers would only be for “one time.”



Either way, aid will continuously be distributed even after the ECQ is lifted.



Where will government source funds for the assistance?



Roque said funding source for the new cash assistance is yet to be identified, adding that budget department officials would meet on Monday afternoon to tackle this matter.



Bayanihan 2 law, the second stimulus package that authorized the distribution of cash aid during the previous lockdown, already expired and economic officials have been cool to a third rescue package being pushed by House lawmakers over fears of incurring more debts. The 2021 budget, meanwhile, did not provide funds for cash aid in the event of hard lockdowns.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

