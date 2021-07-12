




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
BSP says peso's weakness 'not a concern at the moment'
BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said the central bank is already intervening in the foreign exchange market to temper the local unit’s weakness by converting some of its dollar reserves into peso.
BW Photo/File

                     

                        

                           
BSP says peso's weakness 'not a concern at the moment'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - July 12, 2021 - 11:15am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is not worried about the current weakness of the peso, adding it is ready to step in to tame any sharp depreciation of the local currency.



In a Monday morning interview with ABS-CBN News Channel, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said the central bank is already intervening in the foreign exchange market to temper the local unit’s weakness by converting some of its dollar reserves into peso. But the BSP chief said monetary authorities still trust in the market-determined exchange rate.



The peso on Friday breached the P50-level for the first time in over a year to close at P50.08 versus the US dollar, its weakest performance since it finished at P50.19 per dollar on June 23, 2020. On Monday, the peso opened the trading week at P50.05 against the greenback and is moving sideways in the morning.



“The BSP will continue to adopt at market-determined exchange rate policy. That’s our approach. We deal with exchange rate volatility, looking at supply and demand of foreign exchange,” he said.



“At the same time, our role is smoothen the fluctuations, and to make sure market conditions are orderly rather than steering peso to a particular level, whether it’s stronger or weaker than other currencies,” he added.



As pandemic curbs further ease, importers are exchanging more pesos for dollars to ship in more goods to meet a slow pick-up in consumer demand, thereby weighing on the local currency. A rallying dollar due to hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve of a sooner-than-expected rate hike is adding pressure to the peso.



A sliding currency may raise the costs of imports, like fuel, and fan inflation, and it’s something that could threaten the BSP’s ultra-loose monetary policy settings. Already, some analysts believe the BSP might be forced to begin hiking rates earlier than thought to stem the peso’s slump. A premature rate hike from the BSP, in turn, could make credit costlier for pandemic-battered businesses and consumers, which could derail the economy’s nascent recovery.



But so far, Diokno is unfazed, arguing that the country still has “hefty” dollar reserves and that the seasonal uptick in remittances from Filipino migrants in the fourth quarter could buoy the peso. The BSP boss also said the Philippines can withstand the expected capital outflows once the Fed begins its tightening moves.



“I’m not worried about the Fed interest rates going up, that will cause a lot of problems for other emerging economies. But not for the Philippines,” he said.



“The BSP is data dependent. I’m comfortable that we’ll continue to be supportive of the economy,” he added.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS (BSP)
                                                      BENJAMIN DIOKNO
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      PHILIPPINE PESO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippine peso breaches 50
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 July 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine peso slumped to a one-year low last week amid a strengthening US dollar and volatile oil prices. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The problem with DepEd
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 July 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Actually, the problem is with the Duterte administration. Malacanang, DepEd, and DOF successfully bullied the World Bank into taking down from its website the report on our failing education sector and apologiz...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippines needs to fast track passage of law on EVs
                              


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 July 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippines needs to fast track the passage of a law supporting the electric vehicles  in the country to advance the barely surviving industry and meet government’s goal of increased EV usage.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Vaccine politics
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 July 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
In the race to vaccinate against COVID-19, glaring disparities are emerging among localities.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 SMC ramps up RE investments
                              


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 July 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
 Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp.  is ramping up its renewable energy and cleaner power investments to reduce its carbon footprint while helping address the country’s need for reliable and affordable...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Experience of a lifetime': Billionaire Branson achieves space dream
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Experience of a lifetime': Billionaire Branson achieves space dream


                              

                                                                  By Lucie Aubourg |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
British billionaire Richard Branson flew into space Sunday aboard a Virgin Galactic vessel, a voyage he described as the "experience...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Emperador [EMP] looking to raise P37-B in Singapore-based secondary offering
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Emperador [EMP] looking to raise P37-B in Singapore-based secondary offering


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Emperador said that it is evaluating a secondary offering in Singapore to raise P37 billion and help fuel the expansion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What is the difference between an industrial REIT and a 'regular' REIT?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What is the difference between an industrial REIT and a 'regular' REIT?


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
This will shed some light on what a REIT is, and the (very loose) bounds of what a REIT could be.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ayala Land [ALI] cuts residential projects to fund logistics, land buys
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ayala Land [ALI] cuts residential projects to fund logistics, land buys


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Ayala Family’s property development arm disclosed in its Reinvestment Plan report that it has reallocated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOF warns of job losses anew
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOF warns of job losses anew


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines risks losing the gains it made in recovering job losses if the government decides to revert economic areas...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with