^

Sports

New mechanic paves way for Filipinos' entry to League of Legends worlds

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
November 7, 2024 | 3:59pm
New mechanic paves way for Filipinos' entry to League of Legends worlds
A view of the packed O2 Arena during the League of Legends World Championship 2024 finals last November 02, 2024 in London.
Riot Games

MANILA, Philippines — A path to the League of Legends World Championship for Filipinos has now opened after a latest update to the League of Legends Asia-Pacific tournament (LCP).

In the update ahead of the 2025 season, a Promotion and Relegation (P&R) mechanic has been introduced. The P&R tournament gives top domestic teams within the Asia-Pacific ecosystem a chance to enter the LCP.

Besides the already established domestic leagues like the Vietnam Championship Series (VCS), Pacific Championship Series (PCS) and League of Legends Japan League (LJL), the P&R tournament will also have a wild card slot for League of Legends teams from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

"This most recent LCP update should come as exciting news to the [Philippine League of Legends] community as the new P&R mechanic and wild card slot opens up a new opportunity for local teams to participate in the wider League of Legends Esports ecosystem,” Riot Games Philippines country manager Joel Guzman said in a statement emailed to Philstar.com.

League of Legends saw a resurgence in the country last year, as Riot Games took over publishing rights of the title for Southeast Asia. This resulted in the Empyrean Cup, the first local competition for League of Legends, which saw 256 slots filled up by players in a couple of days.

In 2024, Riot Games Philippines launched a bigger League of Legends tournament with Liga Republika, increasing the number of teams for the open qualifiers to 384 teams. The tournament concluded last October with West Point Esports Academy crowned as the new Philippine kings in League of Legends.

With the ever growing local community for the esports title as well as the update to the League of Legends Esports Ecosystem as a whole, Guzman sees this as the opportunity of possibly bridging Liga Republika to the world championships.

"We remain committed to improving the regional competitiveness of our Filipino players and are working on the next steps towards connecting Liga Republika to the LCP,” said Guzman.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Phillips takes charge as Archers thwart Tams

Phillips takes charge as Archers thwart Tams

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Reigning champion La Salle turned to Mike Phillips in lieu of the struggling MVP Kevin Quiambao as the Archers fended off...
Sports
fbtw
Tropang Giga pummel Gin Kings in Game 5, on cusp of PBA title

Tropang Giga pummel Gin Kings in Game 5, on cusp of PBA title

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
One win away from the throne.
Sports
fbtw

Giants lined up for Coms Cup

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
With no height restriction for imports, the coming PBA Commissioner’s Cup will be a playground for giants but tried-and-tested veterans Justin Brownlee and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, both under 6-6, are likely...
Sports
fbtw
Tropa on cusp of title repeat

Tropa on cusp of title repeat

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Back to its old shot-stopping ways, back in control and just one win away from a repeat championship.
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs stand ground vs Tigers for 2nd straight win

Bulldogs stand ground vs Tigers for 2nd straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Make it two in a row for the National University Bulldogs.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lady Spikers oust Golden Tigresses to enter Shakey&rsquo;s Super League finals

Lady Spikers oust Golden Tigresses to enter Shakey’s Super League finals

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Unbeaten La Salle escaped with a thrilling 26-28, 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 15-13 win over University of Santo Tomas to barge into...
Sports
fbtw
Janna Catantan targets Olympic fencing stint like sister Sam

Janna Catantan targets Olympic fencing stint like sister Sam

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Fencer Janna Catantan is hoping to follow her sister’s footsteps and make it to the Olympics in 2028.
Sports
fbtw
Farm Fresh pushes for Alohi Robins-Hardy's PVL stint

Farm Fresh pushes for Alohi Robins-Hardy's PVL stint

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Farm Fresh owner Frank Lao on Thursday made a humble plea to the Premier Volleyball League to allow Filipino-American setter...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan powers through par-5s to trail by one after 67

Pagdanganan powers through par-5s to trail by one after 67

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan showcased her trademark power at the Hoakalei Country Club, carding a five-under 67 to finish just one...
Sports
fbtw
Curry climbs up NBA scoring list as Warriors edge Celtics

Curry climbs up NBA scoring list as Warriors edge Celtics

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Stephen Curry moved up the NBA scoring list after leading the Golden State Warriors over the Boston Celtics, 118-112, at the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with