




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Maxus, Kia expand dealership network

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - May 25, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Ayala-backed vehicle brands Maxus and Kia have opened new dealerships to reach more customers and boost vehicle sales.



Maxus Philippines in a statement yesterday said it formally opened its Makati showroom located along Osmeña Highway in Magallanes last May 20.



The dealership has five Maxus vehicles on display:  the G10 and V80 vans, T60 pick-up, G50 multi-purpose vehicle and the D60 sports utility vehicle.



“Maxus Philippines moves forward with its expansion plans, as this not only expresses our faith that the local economy will recover and pick up where it left off before the pandemic, expansion also strengthens the Maxus brand integrity among Filipino motorists. The more dealerships we have, the more accessible our vehicles and services will be, which would ultimately lead to a stronger and more competitive brand,” Maxus Philippines general manager Jun Cajayon said.



Iconic Dealership Inc. chief operating officer Bob Palanca said Maxus Philippines could expect more robust business after establishing its presence in Makati City.



“Makati City is the beating heart of the country’s financial and business sectors, and this is also where Filipinos from all walks of life converge. Now that a Maxus dealership is in Makati City, we can be sure that Maxus vehicles will be even more within reach of our target clientele. I can already see Maxus Makati making significant contributions to Maxus Philippines’ overall sales,” he said.



The new showroom in Makati is Maxus Philippines’ eighth dealership since the brand entered the local automotive market in June 2019.



Maxus Philippines’ other dealerships are located in Mandaluyong City, Quezon Avenue in Quezon City, Taguig South in Taguig City, and in the cities of Cebu, Bacolod, Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro.



In line with its commitment to expand its business and services in the country, Maxus Philippines said it would be opening two more dealerships, particularly in Alabang this July and Davao in September, as it looks forward to recovery of the economy and the automotive market.



In a separate statement, Kia Philippines which is also part of the Ayala group’s automotive portfolio, said it expanded to Central Visayas with the opening of a new dealership in Tagbilaran City in Bohol.



The new dealership features a six-car showroom and two service bay areas.



“From a dealer standpoint, we are not just setting up a dealer for the showroom. We put it up for after-sales too,” Kia Philippines president Manny Aligada said.



To date, Kia Philippines has 41 showrooms across the country and intends to continue to increase its market reach this year by opening five more dealerships for the Visayas and Mindanao market.



The firm, which sold over 2,000 units last year, is also set to unveil two new models this year.



“It will not slow down because we are not yet in all the areas we want to be in. It will continue,” Aligada said.



“We, together with our business partners, are confident that this move will help strengthen the brand’s presence and show the Filipino people that we are here for them, despite the challenges we are facing today,” he added.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      KIA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Dennis Uy’s deep pockets lined with foreign loans
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 May 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It’s a David versus Goliath story of sorts as Davao’s Dennis A. “DAU” Uy takes Malampaya away from the hands of global energy big boys.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Moody's unit turns gloomy on Philippines' struggle to exit pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Moody's unit turns gloomy on Philippines' struggle to exit pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
A sluggish vaccination program and a “decentralized” healthcare system is delaying the Philippines’ economic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Megawide shifts focus to public infra projects as earnings recover
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Megawide shifts focus to public infra projects as earnings recover


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Megawide Construction Corp. swung back into profit in the first quarter, with the company now shifting its attention to state-backed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Essential public transportation
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 May 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The other week, DOTr Secretary Art Tugade gave an extensive report on the progress of his major projects in a Zoom meeting with the Management Association of the Philippines. It was impressive. Finally, we are ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines abandons double-digit growth goal in Duterte's final year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines abandons double-digit growth goal in Duterte's final year


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
The last full-year growth under President Duterte is targeted to settle at 6-7% in 2021, slightly slower than the 6.5-7.5%...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 AirAsia Philippines sees recovery by 2023
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AirAsia Philippines sees recovery by 2023


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Low-cost carrier AirAsia Philippines is expecting to fully recover from the pandemic-induced slowdown by 2023.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Open agriculture trade only to what Philippines cannot produce
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Open agriculture trade only to what Philippines cannot produce


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines should only open agriculture trade on commodities it cannot produce, a local agricultural group said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Foreign chambers back changes to Public Service Act
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 May 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Foreign business groups want Congress to immediately approve the bill seeking to update the 85-year-old Public Service Act to encourage more investments from overseas.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 FNI eyes 20% stake in Chinese firm
                              


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 May 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Listed Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc. is eyeing to acquire a 20 percent interest in a Chinese ore value-added processor.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippines sets sights on CPTPP
                              


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 May 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Allan Gepty remembers it all too well. In 2014, when then US president Barack Obama paid the Philippines a visit, he told then president Benigno Aquino III to consider enlisting the country in the Trans-Pacific...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with