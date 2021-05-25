Maxus, Kia expand dealership network

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala-backed vehicle brands Maxus and Kia have opened new dealerships to reach more customers and boost vehicle sales.

Maxus Philippines in a statement yesterday said it formally opened its Makati showroom located along Osmeña Highway in Magallanes last May 20.

The dealership has five Maxus vehicles on display: the G10 and V80 vans, T60 pick-up, G50 multi-purpose vehicle and the D60 sports utility vehicle.

“Maxus Philippines moves forward with its expansion plans, as this not only expresses our faith that the local economy will recover and pick up where it left off before the pandemic, expansion also strengthens the Maxus brand integrity among Filipino motorists. The more dealerships we have, the more accessible our vehicles and services will be, which would ultimately lead to a stronger and more competitive brand,” Maxus Philippines general manager Jun Cajayon said.

Iconic Dealership Inc. chief operating officer Bob Palanca said Maxus Philippines could expect more robust business after establishing its presence in Makati City.

“Makati City is the beating heart of the country’s financial and business sectors, and this is also where Filipinos from all walks of life converge. Now that a Maxus dealership is in Makati City, we can be sure that Maxus vehicles will be even more within reach of our target clientele. I can already see Maxus Makati making significant contributions to Maxus Philippines’ overall sales,” he said.

The new showroom in Makati is Maxus Philippines’ eighth dealership since the brand entered the local automotive market in June 2019.

Maxus Philippines’ other dealerships are located in Mandaluyong City, Quezon Avenue in Quezon City, Taguig South in Taguig City, and in the cities of Cebu, Bacolod, Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro.

In line with its commitment to expand its business and services in the country, Maxus Philippines said it would be opening two more dealerships, particularly in Alabang this July and Davao in September, as it looks forward to recovery of the economy and the automotive market.

In a separate statement, Kia Philippines which is also part of the Ayala group’s automotive portfolio, said it expanded to Central Visayas with the opening of a new dealership in Tagbilaran City in Bohol.

The new dealership features a six-car showroom and two service bay areas.

“From a dealer standpoint, we are not just setting up a dealer for the showroom. We put it up for after-sales too,” Kia Philippines president Manny Aligada said.

To date, Kia Philippines has 41 showrooms across the country and intends to continue to increase its market reach this year by opening five more dealerships for the Visayas and Mindanao market.

The firm, which sold over 2,000 units last year, is also set to unveil two new models this year.

“It will not slow down because we are not yet in all the areas we want to be in. It will continue,” Aligada said.

“We, together with our business partners, are confident that this move will help strengthen the brand’s presence and show the Filipino people that we are here for them, despite the challenges we are facing today,” he added.