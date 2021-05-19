




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
water
The revised agreement signed with regulator Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) on Tuesday would see Maynilad serving a portion of Metro Manila and nearby areas until July 31, 2037.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, File

                     

                        

                           
Government wins concessions from Maynilad in new water deal

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - May 19, 2021 - 3:54pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Price hike limitations were imposed and the state's future liabilities were reduced under a new government contract signed by Maynilad Water Services Inc., which would nevertheless stay in business as one of Metro Manila’s water providers.



The revised agreement signed with Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS), the water regulator, on Tuesday would see Maynilad serving a portion of Metro Manila and nearby areas until July 31, 2037, according to details of the new deal that the company disclosed Wednesday.





The extension period that Maynilad secured was the same as that of Ayala-led Manila Water Company Inc., the other water provider that signed a new contract with MWSS in March. True to what Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra disclosed to reporters the prior day, provisions of Maynilad and Manila Water’s contracts are “essentially the same.”



But investors seemed underwhelmed by the news. On Wednesday, shares in Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which holds a controlling stake in Maynilad, lost 4% while DMCI Holdings Inc., another parent of the company, ended flat from previous day. Both companies bucked a slight upswing in the main index.



Specifically, the water agreements removed the non-interference clause that in the original version, prevents a government agency apart from water regulators in opposing rate hike applications. This means that should Maynilad decide to petition for a rate hike in the future, any government office may challenge it, potentially lengthening rate adjustment proceedings. 



That said, any increase would have to wait until the end of next year when a tariff freeze stipulated in the new contract would have already expired. Even after then, Maynilad would stay as tightly regulated in terms of increasing prices. 



For one, the Pangilinan-led firm is limited to factoring in only 2/3 the prevailing inflation in the its hike requests, which means soaring consumer prices would be insufficient grounds to drastically jack up prices. More broadly, future rate increases for water and sewerage services would be regulated by a cap of 1.3x and 1.5x, respectively, of the previous standard rate.



The new deal also prohibits the company from passing on costs incurred from paying corporate taxes to customers. The impact of this provision, however, may be more subdued at least this year given that the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act enacted last March lowered corporate levies to 25% from 30% for big firms like Maynilad. 



Ultimately, the new water deals culminated a rocky road to renegotiations between the government and Metro Manila's long-time water distribution firms set off by President Rodrigo Duterte’s attacks to Maynilad and Manila Water during a water shortage in Metro Manila during the dry season of 2019.



Tensions eventually escalated when the two companies won arbitration proceedings that ordered the government to pay up P11 billion in charges supposedly representing unrealized earnings from rate hikes that were never enforced. Duterte refuses to honor the arbitral ruling, and in Maynilad's new deal now, the company has formally dropped those claims. 



The firebrand leader then unilaterally canceled Maynilad and Manila Water’s contracts, prompting them to drop their claims.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MAYNILAD WATER SERVICES INC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines abandons double-digit growth goal in Duterte's final year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines abandons double-digit growth goal in Duterte's final year


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
The last full-year growth under President Duterte is targeted to settle at 6-7% in 2021, slightly slower than the 6.5-7.5%...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Herd immunity by Christmas
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 May 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It is good to dream big, but the people must be told how the government plans to make this dream happen.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 SM Prime investing over P120 million for busway bridges
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 May 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
SM Prime Holdings Inc. is investing over P120 million to develop three busway bridges with concourse along EDSA.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Update on COVID vaccination by countries
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gerardo P. Sicat |
                                 May 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It is timely to review how the detailed COVID vaccination efforts is going on in the world.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 West Palawan drilling to proceed next year
                              


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 May 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
ACE Enexor Inc., the listed oil and gas exploration and production unit of the Ayala Group, said drilling would still proceed in Service Contract 55 offshore west Palawan next year even as the Department of Energy...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Deficit up, growth down put spending priorities into question
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Deficit up, growth down put spending priorities into question


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The budget deficit is approaching "very concerning" levels, but spending that contributes to it would not result into faster...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Google teams with Samsung for wearables platform
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Google teams with Samsung for wearables platform


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Google and Samsung said they were teaming up on a joint software platform for smartwatches and other wearables in a move ramping...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US stocks finish lower as Nasdaq rally peters out
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US stocks finish lower as Nasdaq rally peters out


                              

                                                                  By John Biers |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Wall Street stocks finished firmly lower Tuesday after a tech sector rally faded in the latter portion of the session, even...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SEC flags P11.5 billion suspicious deals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SEC flags P11.5 billion suspicious deals


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine securities sector is at medium risk for money laundering and terrorist financing, the Securities and Exchange...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nomura sees OFW remittances rising 5.1% this year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nomura sees OFW remittances rising 5.1% this year


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Japanese investment bank Nomura expects a 5.1 percent increase in remittances from overseas Filipino workers this year with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with