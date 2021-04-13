#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Government pandemic debt tops $15 billion as April begins
As of April 8, the national government has signed up $15.3 billion in financing mostly in foreign loans to finance health programs and projects meant to counter the coronavirus pandemic, data from the finance department showed.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos, file

Government pandemic debt tops $15 billion as April begins

Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - April 13, 2021 - 2:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ debt pile to finance its pandemic response has continued to balloon as funds to purchase vaccines were started to be earmarked.

As of April 8, the national government has signed up $15.3 billion in financing mostly in foreign loans to finance health programs and projects meant to counter the coronavirus pandemic, data from the finance department showed.

Adding up to the latest from previous month were $700 million in project loans from the Asian Development Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, multilateral agencies that committed to lend out money for the Philippines’ vaccine procurement.

Broken down, Manila-based ADB gave $400 million, while China-based AIIB shelled out $300 million. Funds did not exactly changed hands, with the government merely signing up loans from these agencies, which in turn, will pay up vaccine suppliers directly once vaccine deliveries are made.

The entire debt pile includes funding from last year, some of which were understandably already spent. However, what is similar for all of funding listed was that loan contracts had at least been signed, which paves the way for future disbursement according to what has been agreed upon.

The current tally showed the bulk of funding, amounting to $5.1 billion, were still raised from commercial sources, meaning the government selling bonds to foreign investors. This amount is bound to increase with proceeds worth around P24 billion from the sale of Samurai bonds, which had not been settled yet as of latest count, set to add to the liabilities.

The government has been quick to turn to borrowing after tax receipts fell last year in the face of the world’s longest lockdown that crippled businesses and kept consumers at home. While some activity have resumed this year, fresh restrictions in Metro Manila and nearby urban areas have threatened the recovery— and with it, the revenues economic activities bring to state coffers.

After bond proceeds, funds lent out by the ADB came in the next biggest, amounting to $4.3 billion, which included a tiny $8 million in grants that need not be repaid. The World Bank followed suit, with $3.47 billion in loans. AIIB contributed $1.05 billion.

Japan, both as a country and through its developmental arm, Japan International Cooperation Agency, gave $955.52 million in loans and grants. Another developmental aid agency from France, Agence Francaise de Developpement lent $225.22 million.

South Korea, through the Export-Import Bank of Korea, capped lenders with $100 million.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC NOVEL CORONAVIRUS THE DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
San Miguel opens northbound section of Skyway Stage 3
San Miguel opens northbound section of Skyway Stage 3
22 hours ago
So far, only Class 1 vehicles involving jeepneys, cars and vans may use that segment of the toll road.
Business
fbfb
Infra spending sharply picks up on belated release of Bayanihan 2 funds
Infra spending sharply picks up on belated release of Bayanihan 2 funds
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 21 hours ago
Government spending on infrastructure posted a double-digit growth as of February driven by belated release of funds under...
Business
fbfb
Peso may weaken further vs dollar
Peso may weaken further vs dollar
1 day ago
The peso may weaken further over the next two years on the back of weak domestic growth, as well as the rising US Treasury...
Business
fbfb
Stocks plunge on renewed virus worries
Stocks plunge on renewed virus worries
By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
Local stocks plunged along, with other Asian markets, yesterday as investors grew wary over the recent surge in coronavirus...
Business
fbfb
‘New thinking’ in agri still our best bet
By Rey Gamboa | April 13, 2021 - 12:00am
William Dar’s “new thinking” for Philippine agriculture is struggling to circumvent some serious setbacks, the biggest of them being the pandemic, and more recently, the ongoing pork supply distortion...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Clash looms as pissed lawmakers vow to repeal Duterte EO on pork tariffs
Clash looms as pissed lawmakers vow to repeal Duterte EO on pork tariffs
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 minutes ago
Lawmakers are not ruling out the possibility of reversing President Rodrigo Duterte's order to lower tariffs on imported...
Business
fbfb
Double-dip recession likely
Double-dip recession likely
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 15 hours ago
The possibility of a double-dip recession for the Philippines has increased as the government’s move to reimpose strict...
Business
fbfb
FDIs hit $961 million in January
FDIs hit $961 million in January
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
Foreign direct investments worth $961 million entered the Philippines in January, a notable 41.5 percent increase from $679...
Business
fbfb
Banks snub BSP&rsquo;s rediscounting facility
Banks snub BSP’s rediscounting facility
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
Banks ignored the peso rediscounting loan facility of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas in the first quarter due mainly to...
Business
fbfb
Government awards T-bills in full as rates ease
Government awards T-bills in full as rates ease
By Czeriza Valencia | 15 hours ago
The government sold in full the P25 billion worth of Treasury bills it auctioned off yesterday as rates were tempered by...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with