#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
pse
This undated file photo shows the trading floor of the Philippine Stock Exchange.
PSE/Released

Dearth of good news to keep PSEi within 6,000 level in Q2

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - March 31, 2021 - 4:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Bleak economic outlook at home is feeding into the local bourse, which is bound to get stuck around mid-6,000 level next quarter as investors lacked leads to take more risk.

“The scarcity of positive economic news and unexciting earnings contribute to its weakness,” analysts at First Metro Investments Corp. (FMIC), an investment firm, and University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P) said in a report on Wednesday.

There can be some “buying opportunities” in some oversold sectors, they said, but ultimately, investors would be looking for signs of clear vaccine rollout and economic recovery to gain confidence and bet on stocks again. The forecast means PSEi would hardly move from its 6,443.09 closing for the first quarter on Wednesday.

As it is, PSEi’s first-quarter closing was down 9.8% from its 2020 closing.

Unfortunately for the bourse, there are not much reasons to go on buying from there. While FMIC and UA&P said there were some “green shoots” that an economic rebound is already forthcoming, these gains in manufacturing and revenue collections would struggle to survive the latest government decision to tighten restrictions in Metro Manila and four nearby provinces.

The National Capital Region alone accounts for 32% of gross domestic product, and so when restrained output from Rizal, Laguna, Bulacan and Cavite are added, the analysts said the enhanced community quarantine will “make consumers more wary about spending” in the consumption-reliant economy.

Add to that worries about inflation that FMIC and UA&P only expects to peak to 4.9% in the first half, and essentially, equity investors would most likely be on the sidelines next quarter, also with no signs sluggish inoculations would accelerate by that time.

“Inflation should clearly slow down by Q3 (third quarter) when food production would have normalized more and crude oil process expected to fall starting May as the US Energy Information Administration projects,” they assessed. 

Yet even before prices can taper off, and because of the ECQ, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) could again act to salvage the failing economy through another rate cut, analysts said. So far, BSP had resisted to, but had also kept steady a record-low policy rate of 2% to keep credit cheap and flowing to those who need it. 

In the short term however, a mix of fast inflation and tepid economic output would keep investors piling up on the less risky fixed income market. Short-term bonds, which will allow them to adjust easily to changes, are particularly attractive. For companies that raised cash to remain liquid last year, that means they will not be quick to do so this year, at the risk of paying up more. 

“Only a change of heart in the market that inflation will go and stay below 4.0% can we see more appetite for the longer tenors,” the report said. 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY PSEI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Razon sued for 'illegally' ending contract with Solaire developer
Razon sued for 'illegally' ending contract with Solaire developer
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Tycoon Enrique Razon is reportedly facing a lawsuit in the US for allegedly not honoring a contract he forged for his Solaire...
Business
fbfb
The empty tomb
By Boo Chanco | March 31, 2021 - 12:00am
They found the stone rolled away from the tomb. Then they went in and did not find the body of the Lord Jesus…
Business
fbfb
Comparing country performances against the COVID-19 pandemic
By Gerardo P. Sicat | March 31, 2021 - 12:00am
There is a lot of loose talk about country performance in the fight against the COVID pandemic.
Business
fbfb
Inflation has potential to climb to 5% in March &mdash; BSP
Inflation has potential to climb to 5% in March — BSP
By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Some signs of food prices stabilizing, but higher oil costs are offsetting these.
Business
fbfb
Philippines raises over P24 billion from Samurai bonds
Philippines raises over P24 billion from Samurai bonds
1 day ago
The bonds are charged with zero coupon, which means government will not be paying interest for borrowed funds.
Business
fbfb
Latest
PLDT&rsquo;s $600 million bonds among Asia&rsquo;s best deals
PLDT’s $600 million bonds among Asia’s best deals
By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
PLDT Inc.’s $600 million dual-tranche bond offer has been recognized as among Asia’s best transactions in the...
Business
fbfb
Budget gap swells to P116 billion in February
Budget gap swells to P116 billion in February
By Czeriza Valencia | 19 hours ago
The government’s budget shortfall widened to P116 billion in February as pandemic response expenditures outpaced revenue...
Business
fbfb
Philippines raises $500 million from first zero-coupon samurai bonds
Philippines raises $500 million from first zero-coupon samurai bonds
By Czeriza Valencia | 19 hours ago
The government raised $500 million from the issuance of its first ever zero coupon yen-denominated bonds, the Bureau of the...
Business
fbfb
Banks, clients warned vs rise in cyberattacks
Banks, clients warned vs rise in cyberattacks
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
Banks and clients should take extra precaution during the Holy Week as cybercriminals launch attacks during long weekends...
Business
fbfb
PSEi wipes out gains as virus cases soar
PSEi wipes out gains as virus cases soar
By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
The local stock market ended lower yesterday as new cases of COVID-19 continued to rise to all-time highs, surpassing the...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with