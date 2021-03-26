#VACCINEWATCHPH
USAID forges partnerships for watershed management

Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - March 26, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched two partnerships on watershed management aimed at boosting access to clean and  safe water and sanitation services in the Philippines.

USAID  had signed earlier this week memorandums of understanding (MOU) for the two partnerships in line with this year’s celebration of World Water Day.

The first partnership is  with Coca-Cola Foundation Philippines, Inc. (CCFPI) and the Multi-sectoral Alliance for Development (MUAD) - Negros, which  will help conserve 12 watersheds and create sustainable livelihoods in Negros Occidental.

The other partnership is with the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD), which  aims to protect water resources in Palawan by improving watershed management.

In a statement, the USAID said that “Through these partnerships, USAID’s Safe Water project will leverage its science-backed studies, analyses, and expertise with partners’ human and capital resources to expand watershed protection that will help guarantee sustainable livelihoods.”

USAID Philippines mission director Lawrence Hardy II led the Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony with Coca-Cola Philippines president Antonio del Rosario and Palawan Governor and PCSD chairman Jose Alvarez.

“Watersheds play an important role in supplying clean water to communities.  It is our global commitment in Coca-Cola to replenish and to protect our water resources.  That’s why we are one with USAID and MUAD-Negros to protect these sanctuaries and to empower the lives of the people living near the watersheds,”del Rosario said.

For his part, Hardy expressed optimism for the project.

“I am confident that our collaboration will empower communities to become better environmental stewards, uplift lives, and safeguard forests and watersheds through our collective efforts and partnerships to bring a water secure future for Filipinos,” Hardy said.

In November, USAID signed an MOU with the provinces of Palawan, Negros Occidental, and Sarangani for the five-year P869 million Safe Water project, as these provinces face recurring water shortages amid rising water demand, degraded watersheds, and inadequate access to water supply and sanitation services.

Under the project, USAID will provide technical assistance to help communities in these provinces gain reliable access to clean water.

USAID pointed out  that about 12 million Filipinos do not have access to safe drinking water  and 80 percent of the population is not connected to wastewater treatment services.

The agency said it has invested P1.5 billion since 2013 to increase access to water supply and sanitation services for underserved communities.

USAID promotes water security by working with governments, the private sector, and non-governmental organizations to increase access to water and sanitation services for vulnerable and underserved communities.

It also supports improved water resource management to promote clean drinking water, food security, and economic growth.

