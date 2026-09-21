Riyadh Air to increase Manila-Riyadh flights to daily service in October

MANILA, Philippines — Saudi Arabia's second official national flag carrier, Riyadh Air, will increase its Manila-Riyadh service from four flights a week to daily operations starting next month, following its maiden flight in the country.

The airline began operating the route on September 9.

Riyadh Air Senior Vice President for Marketing and Corporate Communications Osamah Alnuaiser said the frequency increase is the airline’s next concrete milestone for the Manila route.

“The next concrete milestone is our planned increase from four weekly flights to daily service between Manila and Riyadh on 19 October 2026. That will give guests more flexibility, for their travel plans and more variety of connectivity options through our network,” Alnuaiser said in an e-mail interview with Philstar.com.

On Monday, September 21, the Department of Tourism said that Riyadh Air’s inaugural direct service is expected to further strengthen air connectivity as well as economic and tourism ties between the Philippines and Saudi Arabia.

The DOT said the new service will use 290-seat Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. Its maiden flight arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 3:55 p.m. on September 9 with 43 passengers, while the return flight to Riyadh carried around 205 passengers.

What makes Riyadh Air stand out?

The DOT said that the other carriers, Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific Air and Saudi Arabian Airlines, are also currently operating direct flights between Saudi Arabia and the Philippines.

For Riyadh Air, the distinction it wants to establish is centered on its approach to the passenger experience.

“We want Filipino travelers to see Riyadh Air as a new generation of airline, one that combines the ease of a digital platform, a premium travel experience and the warmth of Saudi hospitality,” Alnuaiser told Philstar.com.

He said being built “from the ground up” gives the airline an opportunity to integrate these elements across the passenger journey, including its digital experience, onboard service and Boeing Dreamliner cabins.

“Our ambition is to make travel feel intuitive, comfortable and personal across every touchpoint such as a smoother digital journey, from booking to check-in, a thoughtfully designed onboard experience on our Boeing Dreamliners and attentive service that makes a meaningful difference in every cabin,” he said.

Alnuaiser said the airline's Saudi identity is reflected in its hospitality and passenger experience.

“What brings the experience to life is Hafawa, the Saudi tradition of generosity, warmth and attention to detail,” he said.

Alnuaiser said the airline wants its Saudi identity and hospitality to feel relevant and familiar.

“We see those two ambitions as complementary. Riyadh Air can introduce Saudi hospitality to Filipino travelers through values they already recognize: warmth, respect, family and the importance of making every guest feel at home,” Alnuaiser said.

The airline's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners have four cabin classes: Business Elite, Business, Premium Economy and Economy. Riyadh Air said the aircraft feature ergonomic seating, enhanced privacy and storage, Panasonic Avionics' Astrova in-flight entertainment system, mobile-first connectivity, wireless listening, elevated dining and Saudi-made Kayanee amenities.

Network expansion

The Manila route is also part of Riyadh Air's broader network expansion. The airline said the service is its seventh destination in Asia and its 13th inaugural flight since its commercial launch in June 2026.

Riyadh Air is targeting about 30 routes on sale by the end of 2026 and more than 100 destinations worldwide by 2030.

“For Filipino travelers, the immediate benefit is nonstop access to Riyadh. As our network grows and suitable onward connections become available, we expect to offer more opportunities to travel through Riyadh to destinations across the Middle East, Europe and Africa,” Alnuaiser said.

The airline is also engaging with Philippine travel trade, corporate partners and tourism stakeholders, according to Alnuaiser. He said specific partnership announcements will be shared once arrangements and any required approvals are finalized.

As of September 20, the Philippines had recorded 19,011 arrivals from Saudi Arabia, according to the DOT.

“Above all, our focus is on earning guests’ confidence through the experience we deliver. The inaugural flight is a beginning. Our ambition is to build a lasting relationship with the Philippines,” Alnuaiser said.