#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Ang says 'no closure' of Skyway Stage 3 as mix-up being addressed
There were initially conflicting statements from the conglomerate and regulators at the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) on whether or not the toll road will be shut down for now. San Miguel said there was a government closure order, but TRB that oversees tollways denied this.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Ang says 'no closure' of Skyway Stage 3 as mix-up being addressed

Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - March 16, 2021 - 8:41am

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATE 9:12 a.m., March 16) — Motorists in Metro Manila can heave a sigh of relief as the Skyway Stage 3 will not close down and remain open after work hours on Tuesday. 

In a text message, San Miguel Corp. president Ramon Ang said there will be "no closure" of the 18.83-kilometer toll road.

The conglomerate as well as the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB), which was said to have issued the closure order, are now talking to fix what appeared to be a miscommunication between the two. Ang said to have personally called Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade who "will take this up to TRB."

It is unclear at the moment what facilitated the mix-up that started overnight when the Skyway management announced on social media that Skyway Stage 3 will not accept motorists "indefinitely" starting March 16. Apparently, regulators wanted all access points to the toll road to be opened first before allowing to operate again.

But TRB quickly denied San Miguel's statement and in direct contrast said, there was no such directive in the first place and that there is every intention to keep Skyway Stage 3 open "for the benefit of all motorists."

TRB groups the public works, transport, and finance departments, together with the National Economic and Development Authority, as well as a private sector representative.

On January 14, San Miguel opened the third extension of Skyway, an elevated stretch from Makati City to Balintawak in Quezon City, meant to ease heavy traffic in the infamous EDSA.

Toll fees on the newly-constructed road have been waived since then, allowing more motorists to pass through, and Ang last month committed to keep it that way “for as long as we can.”

 

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER RAMON ANG SAN MIGUEL CORP. (SMC) SKYWAY STAGE 3
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A year after, Filipinos are now asked to go out; the youth don't want to
A year after, Filipinos are now asked to go out; the youth don't want to
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Among those still anxious to leave their homes, it's the youth the government is counting on for recovery. And most likely...
Business
fbfb
MPIC eyes return to real estate
By Iris Gonzales | March 16, 2021 - 12:00am
Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Investments Corp. is in talks with the Tiu family’s Discovery World Corp. for a possible return to the real estate industry.
Business
fbfb
Coronavirus brings back painful memories to PSEi with new wave
Coronavirus brings back painful memories to PSEi with new wave
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 16 hours ago
A bad combo of surging coronavirus infections and new restrictions to arrest contagion sent local equities into a tail-spin...
Business
fbfb
Is this the (e) Sign?
By Mary Armi G. Milanes | March 16, 2021 - 12:00am
We have seen efforts of the Bureau of Internal Revenue adapt to the sudden changes brought about by COVID-19 pandemic.
Business
fbfb
ACEN, UPC reach financial close for Indian solar project
By Danessa Rivera | March 16, 2021 - 12:00am
The Ayala group and its partner have achieved financial close for their 100-megawatt solar project in India, which is expected to finish within the first half of the year.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Toys 'R' Us sold again to firm promising expansion
Toys 'R' Us sold again to firm promising expansion
1 hour ago
Iconic American toy store Toys "R" Us is changing hands once again, this time going to an investment firm that promises to...
Business
fbfb
OFW remittances decline 1.7% to $2.89 billion in January
OFW remittances decline 1.7% to $2.89 billion in January
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 10 hours ago
Remittances contracted for the second straight month in January, declining by 1.7 percent as more overseas Filipino workers...
Business
fbfb
Stock market collapses on lockdown
Stock market collapses on lockdown
By Iris Gonzales | 10 hours ago
The stock market collapsed yesterday as investors, spooked by new lockdowns on the first anniversary of last year’s...
Business
fbfb
ADB plans to lend $3.5 billion to Philippines this year
ADB plans to lend $3.5 billion to Philippines this year
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 10 hours ago
Manila-based Asian Development Bank is planning to lend $3.5 billion or about P168.65 billion to the Philippines this year...
Business
fbfb
Globe, AVIA team up to fight digital piracy
Globe, AVIA team up to fight digital piracy
By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
Globe Telecom Inc. and the Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) are joining forces to push for legislation against digital...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with