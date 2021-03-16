Ang says 'no closure' of Skyway Stage 3 as mix-up being addressed

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATE 9:12 a.m., March 16) — Motorists in Metro Manila can heave a sigh of relief as the Skyway Stage 3 will not close down and remain open after work hours on Tuesday.

In a text message, San Miguel Corp. president Ramon Ang said there will be "no closure" of the 18.83-kilometer toll road.

The conglomerate as well as the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB), which was said to have issued the closure order, are now talking to fix what appeared to be a miscommunication between the two. Ang said to have personally called Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade who "will take this up to TRB."

It is unclear at the moment what facilitated the mix-up that started overnight when the Skyway management announced on social media that Skyway Stage 3 will not accept motorists "indefinitely" starting March 16. Apparently, regulators wanted all access points to the toll road to be opened first before allowing to operate again.

But TRB quickly denied San Miguel's statement and in direct contrast said, there was no such directive in the first place and that there is every intention to keep Skyway Stage 3 open "for the benefit of all motorists."

TRB groups the public works, transport, and finance departments, together with the National Economic and Development Authority, as well as a private sector representative.

On January 14, San Miguel opened the third extension of Skyway, an elevated stretch from Makati City to Balintawak in Quezon City, meant to ease heavy traffic in the infamous EDSA.

Toll fees on the newly-constructed road have been waived since then, allowing more motorists to pass through, and Ang last month committed to keep it that way “for as long as we can.”

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.