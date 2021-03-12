#VACCINEWATCHPH
Vivant Energy invests in rooftop solar firm

Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - March 12, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu-based Vivant Energy Corp. is investing in one of the country’s major players in rooftop solar.

Vivant Energy, through Vivant Renewable Energy Corp. (VREC), will acquire a  34.85 percent stake  in Buskowitz Energy, a sustainable solutions enterprise specializing in rooftop solar photovoltaic installations.

The investment,  estimated to cost up to P364 million as an initial subscription,  is part of the Vivant Group’s commitment to expand its renewable energy portfolio.

“We give high importance to both supply security and sustainability in our investments. We study renewables as well as technologies that combine both conventional and renewable. In our projects in SPUG (small power utilities group) areas, we find hybrid technologies to be highly viable,” VREC president and CEO Emil Andre Garcia said in a statement.

VREC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vivant Energy Corp., the holding company for energy-related investments of publicly listed Vivant Corp.

Buskowitz Energy CEO James Buskowitz said VREC’s series of investments amounting to up to P364 million will enable Buskowitz Energy to continue innovating and making a positive impact on the country’s development.

“At the end of the day, the benefits of harnessing the power of the sun goes beyond lowering costs. Sustainability is the true bottom line and sustainable development is the common future, where the needs of this generation must be met without compromising the needs and growth of future generations,” Buskowitz said.

Together, Vivant and Buskowitz Energy hope to power more communities with renewable energy, offer sustainable solutions, and create a low-carbon future for the Philippines.

Vivant Energy has been providing adaptable and forward-looking solutions to various segments of the power value chain, including energy generation and distribution as well as retail electricity.

Buskowitz Energy’s first collaboration with Vivant started in 2019 when it was commissioned to provide engineering, procurement and construction services for several rooftop solar projects. To date, the total capacity of solar installations made by Buskowitz with Vivant has reached 2.4 megawatts (MW).

“As a group, Vivant’s goal is to provide adaptable and forward-looking solutions that address sustainability while improving everyday living of our communities. These solutions include renewable energy, which is why we are committed to expanding our renewable energy capacity,” Vivant Energy president Arlo Sarmiento said.

Buskowitz Energy has put up a total of 168 installations across the country and aspires to go beyond rooftop installations and aims to accelerate the country’s development towards renewable energy.

