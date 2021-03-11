#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Car sales accelerate, but tariffs still a speed bump
Facebook photo shows a Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Center in Mandaue City.
Facebook photo

Car sales accelerate, but tariffs still a speed bump

Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - March 11, 2021 - 4:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Car sales grew month-on-month in February, but the industry warned a full recovery could still be far ahead after the government imposed safeguard duties against their imports.

What’s new

Cars sold reached 26,230 units last month, up 12.2% from the previous month, data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines (CAMPI), an industry group, showed.

Compared to same period a year ago just before the pandemic struck, sales declined 12%. From January to February, car units sold were still down 7.3% to 49,610 units.

Why this matters 

Vehicle sales are often used as barometer of economic strength. The central bank, for instance, closely follows this gauge to measure consumer appetite for durable goods. Household consumption represents 70% of annual economic output, and big purchases like cars materially add to gross domestic product when produced more.

What VIPs say

CAMPI President Rommel Gutierrez said in a statement the sector is seeing “early signs of recovery” but the rebound is under threat from a government decision to slap higher tariffs on imported cars for 200 days starting January.

While some CAMPI members still assemble units in the Philippines, manufacturers like Nissan has exited and most local cars are now sourced from countries like Indonesia and Japan. The trade department has repeatedly defended its move, saying it was meant to support local automobiles.

The tariff has prevented CAMPI from setting a sales forecast this year. In 2020, after the pandemic sapped consumer demand, cars sold hit a 7-year low of 223,793 units, missing the 240,000 CAMPI projection.

Other figures

  • Of all cars sold, smaller passenger cars performed better, growing 8.3% month-on-month and 3.8% year-on-year to 15,194.
     
  • Commercial vehicles, meanwhile, hit 34,416, up 14% from January but down 11.5% from February 2020.

CAR SALES CHAMBER OF AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURERS OF THE PHILIPPINES INC. (CAMPI) NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Legacy phones unsupported as Dito's high tech bites back
Legacy phones unsupported as Dito's high tech bites back
By Ramon Royandoyan | 23 hours ago
Old phones may not be compatible to Dito's services.
Business
fbfb
Pandemic worsens already declining FDI under Duterte
Pandemic worsens already declining FDI under Duterte
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 22 hours ago
Foreign direct investments marked their third straight year of decline in 2020 after the coronavirus crisis prompted investors...
Business
fbfb
Petron eyes restart of Philippines' oil refinery in H2
Petron eyes restart of Philippines' oil refinery in H2
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The Ang-led oil firm's refinery produces 180,000 barrels of oil a day.
Business
fbfb
After curfews, checkpoints threaten to stage a comeback
After curfews, checkpoints threaten to stage a comeback
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
The police are not ruling out manning the roads again, but businesses are worried.
Business
fbfb
Smart beats Globe in metrics gauging mobile user experience
Smart beats Globe in metrics gauging mobile user experience
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 22 hours ago
Globe and new player, Dito Telecommunity Corp. have not responded to request for comment as of this posting.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Converge profits sizzle with working remotely as tailwind
Converge profits sizzle with working remotely as tailwind
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
Despite that feat, shares in Converge closed down 1.83% to P17.18 each on Thursday.
Business
fbfb
Most American CEOs see their firms recovering by end 2021 &mdash; survey
Most American CEOs see their firms recovering by end 2021 — survey
8 hours ago
US chief executives are more optimistic about rising sales and overwhelmingly expect a recovery from the Covid-19 downturn...
Business
fbfb
Biden victory as huge US pandemic relief plan hurdles Congress
Biden victory as huge US pandemic relief plan hurdles Congress
By Michael Mathes | 9 hours ago
The $1.9 trillion plan, months in the making, is one of the largest US rescue packages ever. It will be signed on Friday...
Business
fbfb
Philippines needs more financing amid pandemic uncertainty
Philippines needs more financing amid pandemic uncertainty
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
Developing countries such as the Philippines will need greater financing moving forward amid the pandemic’s uncertain...
Business
fbfb
FDI inflows slump 25% to $6.54 billion
FDI inflows slump 25% to $6.54 billion
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
The net inflow of foreign direct investments slumped to its lowest level in five years after contracting by 24.6 percent...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with