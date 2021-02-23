#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Personal info of 3.3-M Cashalo users sold in dark web
Artist's rendition of cyber security hack
Image by Darwin Laganzon from Pixabay

Personal info of 3.3-M Cashalo users sold in dark web

Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - February 23, 2021 - 12:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Information on 3.3 million users of a mobile lending platform were found for sale in the dark web after a data breach last week, privacy regulators said on Tuesday.

Usernames, passwords, email addresses, phone numbers and other device information from Cashalo, the lending platform, were being sold by username “creepxploit” based on the initial investigation of the National Privacy Commission. 

The watchdog’s preliminary findings were in direct contrast with that of Cashalo, which reported just on Monday that no account has been compromised by a data breach last February 18. The company could not be immediately reached for comment. 

“The user may have successfully downloaded files from the database of the application, for which is still up for selling as of writing, February 22,” the privacy body said.

In fact, the infiltration of personal information was so extensive that the vendor, NPC said, even provided sample data to prospective buyers of the information, a direct threat to the privacy of the individuals who used the Cashalo service. 

On top of that, the stolen user information were likewise found posted on several online forums since February 14, including RaidForums, a database sharing platform. The data breach was discovered only 4 days after that on February 18, and was reported to authorities the following day beyond office hours at 9:58 p.m. through email.

“Given the facts of the report, the user may have successfully downloaded files from the database of the application, for which is still up for selling as of this writing, February 22, 2021,” NPC said.

Cashalo, a joint venture of Express Holdings Inc., a subsidiary of Gokongwei-led JG Summit Inc., and Oriente Express Techsystem Corp., previously assured that the accounts and passwords of affected users could not be accessed because they were supposedly encrypted. 

“The Commission intends to do further monitoring and investigation in cooperation with the parties involved— upholding its mandate in protecting personal information of data subjects,” NPC said.

CASHALO NATIONAL PRIVACY COMMISSION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robbie Antonio quits Century Properties to deal with fraud allegations
Robbie Antonio quits Century Properties to deal with fraud allegations
22 hours ago
"The Board noted that the reason for his resignation is to allow him to focus on addressing the pressing issues in his own...
Business
fbfb
Another dropped ball?
By Boo Chanco | February 22, 2021 - 12:00am
It looks like another ball was dropped by the Duterte administration in its Covid response. All we have now is the term sheet, no signed supply agreement yet, according to Sen. Nancy Binay.
Business
fbfb
Dennis Uy's Dito clears first performance audit
Dennis Uy's Dito clears first performance audit
By Prinz Magtulis | 23 hours ago
China-led Dito Telecommunity has aced its first technical audit that gauged whether the telco firm meets its commitments in...
Business
fbfb
Delayed recovery to slash Philippine GDP growth to 7.1%
Delayed recovery to slash Philippine GDP growth to 7.1%
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 14 hours ago
Sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks in Southeast Asia are threatening to delay recoveries and could slash the projected gross domestic...
Business
fbfb
Solar Philippines to put up massive Batangas solar project
Solar Philippines to put up massive Batangas solar project
By Danessa Rivera | 14 hours ago
Solar Philippines submitted a project description for scoping to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental...
Business
fbfb
Latest
0991, 0992: Dito's first service to launch in Visayas, Mindanao on March 8
0991, 0992: Dito's first service to launch in Visayas, Mindanao on March 8
By Prinz Magtulis | 19 minutes ago
“It’s going to be a launch in waves,” Adel Tamano, chief administrative officer, told reporters in an online...
Business
fbfb
BSP names new deputy governor
BSP names new deputy governor
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 14 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has added a new deputy governor with expertise in digital payments, as part of efforts to...
Business
fbfb
Robbie Antonio resigns from Century Properties
Robbie Antonio resigns from Century Properties
By Iris Gonzales | 14 hours ago
Businessman Jose Roberto “Robbie” Antonio has resigned from his father Jose E.B. Antonio’s business empire,...
Business
fbfb
PSEi tumbles as vaccine rollout unclear
PSEi tumbles as vaccine rollout unclear
By Iris Gonzales | 14 hours ago
Stocks plunged back to the 6,800 level yesterday on heavy foreign selling as investors wait for clearer indications on the...
Business
fbfb
Long road to recovery for Philippine banks &ndash; S&P
Long road to recovery for Philippine banks – S&P
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 14 hours ago
Philippine banks are on a long road to recovery as the banking sector’s non-performing loans may rise further to six...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with