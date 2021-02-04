#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS

EDC taps Mitsubishi Group for BacMan geothermal plant

Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - February 4, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Lopez-led Energy Development Corp. (EDC) has tapped two companies of the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group to provide equipment and local support for the expansion project of its Bacon-Manito (BacMan) geothermal power plant.

In a statement, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said its units,  Italy-based Turboden S.p.A and Mitsubishi Power Ltd. jointly received an order for 29-megawatt (MW) binary cycle power generation equipment to be installed at the geothermal power plant operated by EDC in Palayan, Albay.

Turboden will provide the complete power generation system, and Mitsubishi Power will provide support through its local resources.

“The order calls for project completion and operation startup by the end of 2022,” Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said.

The power generation system to be provided by Turboden will add new binary cycle geothermal power equipment, whose key component is the company’s proprietary 29-megawatt (MW) Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) system to the existing 120-MW flash type geothermal power plant owned and operated by Bac-Man Geothermal Inc. (BGI), the power subsidiary of  EDC.

Meanwhile, Mitsubishi Power will dispatch personnel to the site to offer installation guidance and handle domestic transport through MHI Power (Philippines) Plant Services Corp., its local subsidiary which has a robust track record in construction of geothermal and steam power plants, as well as provision of power solutions.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said the new system would generate power, making effective use of brine which until now has merely been returned to a reinjection well.

“By replacing power in the power grid now derived from fossil fuels, the new installation will enable reduction of CO2 emissions derived from steam power,” it said.

“The new 29-MW binary cycle power generation configuration is expected to trim CO2 emissions by around 72,200 tons per year (equivalent to some 20,000 hectares of forest),” it said.

The 29-MW binary power generation project at Palayan geothermal power plant has been selected as a project for the financing program for joint crediting mechanism (JCM) model projects in 2020 administered by Japan’s Ministry of the Environment and its execution body, the Global Environment Centre Foundation (GEC).

In addition to helping curb CO2 emissions in the Philippines, the project will contribute to Japan’s attainment of its CO2 reduction target.

Demand for electric power is expanding in the Philippines in tandem with GDP growth, and proactive measures are underway to introduce renewable energies.

Thanks to its numerous volcanic islands, the Philippines ranks fourth worldwide in volume of geothermal resources, after Indonesia, Japan and the US.

The country also ranks third, after US and Indonesia, in  geothermal power generation capacity.

In terms of equipment capacity (development ratio) as a proportion of resource volume, the Philippines ranks highest worldwide, and the country is an aggressive developer of geothermal power in the global context.

Last month, EDC said kicked off the construction of the P1.3-billion expansion of the BacMan geothermal power plant after it awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to First Balfour Inc., also a Lopez firm.

The contract covers the installation of equipment necessary to generate energy using the residual brine flow from the existing EDC steam field.

It also includes EPC works for the civil, structural, and electromechanical works to complete the binary power plant.

EDC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte wins stimulus, incentive battle with CREATE passage
Duterte wins stimulus, incentive battle with CREATE passage
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
The House of Representatives and the Senate ratified on Wednesday the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises...
Business
fbfb
Bank lending falls for the first time in over 14 years
Bank lending falls for the first time in over 14 years
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
Bank lending sank for the first time in over 14 years in December, highlighting the ineffectiveness of last year's aggressive...
Business
fbfb
PAL to let go of 2,300 employees in new round of layoffs
PAL to let go of 2,300 employees in new round of layoffs
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 day ago
“Approximately 2,300” employees of the Tan-led airline are either being let go or offered voluntary separation...
Business
fbfb
PLDT seeks government help on fiber safety
PLDT seeks government help on fiber safety
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. is seeking cooperation from the government and other service providers to help in ensuring the safety...
Business
fbfb
Manufacturing vaccines
By Boo Chanco | February 3, 2021 - 12:00am
Sen. Dick Gordon had an interesting observation last week. The senator said that “in 1939, the Philippine Red Cross and the University of the Philippines donated vaccines for China.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Bank lending drops in December
Bank lending drops in December
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 37 minutes ago
Loans disbursed by big banks contracted in December last year, ending more than a decade of credit growth in the country due...
Business
fbfb
S&P sees global credit losses hitting $909 billion
S&P sees global credit losses hitting $909 billion
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 37 minutes ago
Credit losses of global banks are expected to rise to $909 billion this year due to deteriorating asset quality arising from...
Business
fbfb
Term deposit rates continue to decline
Term deposit rates continue to decline
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 37 minutes ago
Term deposit rates continued to ease further amid the liquid environment in the country, according to the Bangko Sentral ng...
Business
fbfb
MSME loans down 15% to P464.3 billion in end-September 2020
MSME loans down 15% to P464.3 billion in end-September 2020
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 37 minutes ago
Loans extended to micro, small and medium enterprises declined by 15.2 percent as of end-September last year despite regulatory...
Business
fbfb
PMFTC streamlines plant operations, investing in BPO
PMFTC streamlines plant operations, investing in BPO
By Louella Desiderio | 37 minutes ago
Tobacco firm PMFTC Inc. is streamlining manufacturing operations at its facility in Marikina amid low production volume.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with